Cory Curtis: Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

Happy Tuesday gang and we are winding down on another Titans season, but it’s that time again.

The Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

999. Urban Meyer (2-11) – Ugh, Shad Khan should just come out with a statement saying “I gave him a stupid amount of money and don’t know my way out of this. Maybe if move the team to London he’ll just quit? Please click “like” for yes and retweet for “no”.

998. The Houston Tankers (2-11) – The Texans jerseys the rest of the way read “Picking 1st” on the front.

30. Detroit Lions (1-11-1) – Even if the Lions wind up picking first they won’t get the pick in in time. Vic Fangio called them a first class organization, OMG I’d hate to see what coach looks like on this plane!

29. New York Jets (3-10) – Even if you combined the Giants & the Jets you still would have a team with a losing record because you still couldn’t come away with a single NFL quarterback.

28. New York Giants (4-9) – If Joe Judge is committed to doing this thing right he should probably just walk away. That would probably be best for all parties involved.

27. Chicago Bears (4-9) – They’re still really bad, but maybe they should think about getting Jakim Grant the ball a little bit.

26. Carolina Panthers (5-8) – But Cam is the savior? He’s still an elite player? Cam.. Cam… Cam… He’s been benched twice, he was a great player. He’s not anymore.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) – Marcus Mariota come on down!

24. Seattle Seahawks (5-8) – Is anyone else still laughing about Ian Rapoport saying the Seahawks proved they are in “win now” mode because they signed Adrian Peterson?

23. Atlanta Falcons (6-7) – The fact that Arthur Smith has this team in the playoff hunt in December should earn him votes for Coach of the Year.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) – I just want to know if Minshew is playing.

21. New Orleans Saints (6-7) – Turns out Alvin Kamara makes a difference, so does playing the Jets.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) – Man Chase Claypool brought an entire country down on himself. He’s talented, I hope he learned from it.

19. Washington Football Team (6-7) – 2 with the Eagles, 1 with the Giants and Cowboys. I think 9-8 is on the table.

18. Minnesota Vikings (6-7) – That game against Pittsburgh was the Vikings in a nutshell. Should be really good, but just can’t have nice things.

17. Denver Broncos (7-6) – The most stunning winning record in the NFL. Every playoff team in the AFC is praying for this matchup in round one.

16. Miami Dolphins (6-7) – I’m all aboard the Dolphins express. Another week and another TERRIBLE opponent. Bring on the Jets and win number 6 in a row!

15,14,13. Browns, Bengals, Ravens – Three teams from the AFC North. One of them will win the division. You go ahead and pick your own order.

12. San Francisco 49ers (7-6) – Jajuan Jennings getting some run on offense for the 49ers with Deebo Samuel playing running back.

11. Indianapolis Colts (7-6) – I saw the NFL Network had them ranked 8th. C’Mon man. I almost had them lower than this.

10. Buffalo Bills (7-6) – How does this team keep losing?

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) – They’ve scored 37 or more in 3 of their last 4 games.

8. Dallas Cowboys (9-4) – Still trying to figure out that pick 6 by Dakota Prescott.

7. Los Angeles Rams (9-4) – Aaron Donald is still a really scary man.

6. New England Patriots (9-4) – Patriots and Colts in a game that helps the Titans either way. The way things are going for the Patriots Taylor, Pittman and Buckner are all getting Covid Saturday.

5. Tennessee Titans (9-4) – Tackled so well against the hapless Jaguars. Call me crazy I think they need AJ Brown back more than Derrick Henry.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) – Yep, Andy Reid can still coach. If you thought they were done when they left Nashville you were really, really wrong.

3. Green Bay Packers (10-3) – There are so many Aaron Rodgers clones how do we know the one on the field is really the right one?

2. Arizona Cardinals (10-3) – Some terrible game management late in their loss to the Rams. You hope it’s a learning experience.

1. Tampa Bay Bucs (10-3) – Tommy!!!!

