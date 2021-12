Warning: SPOILERS for the Hawkeye episode “Partners, Am I Right?” are ahead!. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff may have died during Avengers: Endgame, but as we learned earlier this year in Black Widow, she wasn’t the only person to carry that moniker. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova also goes by Black Widow, and in this week’s episode of Disney+’s Hawkeye, she popped up towards the end to attack Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, Now that “Partners, Am I Right?” is out, the directors of the episode have clarified how much time has passed between when we last saw Yelena in Black Widow to this episode.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO