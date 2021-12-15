ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County Council sends fireworks, public-comment ordinances back to committees

By Dennis Bright, Maria DeBone
 6 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council returned two proposed ordinances to committees Tuesday night after public hearings in which no one from the public spoke out.

One of the proposals would have updated fireworks regulations in the county by making it “unlawful for any person to ignite, discharge, light, or cause to be launched within an area that has been designated a County No Fireworks Area” by the county.” The council approved the first reading of the ordinance in November. It was returned to the Public Safety Committee for clarification.

The second piece of legislation would have put a limit on how many times a person could speak before the council in the public comment portion of meetings. It was also passed on first reading in November. It was returned to the Administration Committee.

“It’s not really the intent to do away with anyone’s public input but just put everything in line,” District 9 Council Mark Causey said.

In other action Tuesday night, council members approved the second reading of two ordinances, both of which will be effective immediately after a third reading.

One would revise setbacks to minimize the impact of future road-widening and preserve rural character, while the other one would amend landscape buffer and tree preservation standards to also minimize the impact of future-road widening and preserve natural roadside streetscapes.

“Really haven’t seen a lot of that come up until the last year, year and a half, and we just got a lot of folks that are building extremely close to the roads,” Causey said.

District 10 Councilman Danny Hardee said: “I’ll go ahead and tell you so you can kind of make your plans. Until we see some way of improving the roads and the conditions out there, fellas we can’t keep approving them.”

In addition, a resolution approved by council members Tuesday night would exempt disabled veterans from county stormwater fees.

“I think it’s important for us to look out in every way we can for our disabled veterans,” Causey said. “They served and protected this country and I think anything we can do to benefit and help them, we need to do that.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC
