NHL

Frost exits Flyers' game in 1st period, doesn't return

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing only 2:12 minutes in the first period, Flyers forward Morgan Frost left Tuesday night's game against the Devils at the Wells Fargo Center and did not return for the start of the second period. There was no immediate word on why Frost...

www.nbcsports.com

iheart.com

Penguins', Flyers' Games Put On Hold

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Neither the Pittsburgh Penguins nor the Philadelphia Flyers will be playing until next week. The NHL is pausing its season through Christmas Day in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league. Sportsnet reports that all games and practices will be shut down until December 26th when players will return to team facilities to get tested. The league had already been dealing with a flurry of postponed games in recent days.
NHL
inquirer.com

Tonight’s Flyers-Capitals game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Good luck finding Tuesday’s Flyers game on television. Tonight’s match-up against the Washington Capitals won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and it isn’t being carried by ESPN or TNT. It’s streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Games Set to Go On as Scheduled This Week

Over the past week, a surge in COVID-19 cases has hit all of the major sports. The NHL has experienced this especially. As of Sunday, 112 players have entered COVID protocol since last Saturday, Dec. 11. There are also multiple coaches and officialsDespite that, the NHL is continuing to press on as they can, announcing a series of updates on Sunday evening.
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles, Flyers host home games Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA - It will be an action-packed night in South Philadelphia, as the Eagles and the Flyers host home games Tuesday night. The Birds will face the Washington Football Team in a game that was rescheduled from Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
SportsGrid

Carter Hart won’t start for the Flyers on Saturday

Carter Hart won’t start for the Flyers on Saturday. Flyers.com reports. The Flyers are stating that Hart has an undetermined illness. The Flyers placed forward Max Willman and an unidentified staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier Saturday and are awaiting the test results for Hart. If Hart is found to be positive, he would be unlikely to play for the Flyers until after the Christmas break. Martin Jones will play Saturday for the Flyers as they take on the Senators.
NHL

