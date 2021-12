MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after their car left the road in the area of Little Lones Road in Moores Mill Wednesday afternoon. According to Zachary Trulson with Moores Mill Fire, a male driving a white van went off the road went into the creek. Officials say the driver’s side only was submerged in water for 10-15 minutes. The male has been transported to Huntsville Hospital, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

