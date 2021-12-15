Lawyers for man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre remove themselves
The man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre was in court Tuesday, and will now need new defense attorneys.
Armando Cruz had a hearing Tuesday morning where his defense attorneys removed themselves from the ongoing case. The lawyers were based in Los Angeles.
Another hearing is scheduled a week from now, on December 21st.
Cruz was arrested last year for his role in the murder of Alatorre.
