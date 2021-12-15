ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyers for man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre remove themselves

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
The man accused of killing Patricia Alatorre was in court Tuesday, and will now need new defense attorneys.

Armando Cruz had a hearing Tuesday morning where his defense attorneys removed themselves from the ongoing case. The lawyers were based in Los Angeles.

Another hearing is scheduled a week from now, on December 21st.

Cruz was arrested last year for his role in the murder of Alatorre.

