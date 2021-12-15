ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WI

“Toys for Tacos” hosts 5th annual holiday drive

By Margarita Vinogradov
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6DFN_0dN0uC9400

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — A unique toy drive took a new approach to provide a magical holiday for over 150 underprivileged children.

The fifth annual “Toys for Tacos” drive was held by Retirement Income Strategies in Evansville on Tuesday. Usually participants get a taco meal in exchange for a toy, but due to supply chain issues, people were asked to donate with cash or check.

“The more the better. Anything helps. They go to children in need in the holidays, families that are struggling down on their luck,” said Holly Flynn, Director of Operations at Retirement Income Strategies.

The money will be used to buy a toy or gift the kids wish for.

Tacos were provided by Señor Peppers. Flynn said they usually give away about 300.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Santas Without Chimneys calls for toy donations, volunteers

MADISON, Wis. — With Christmas less than a week away, Santas Without Chimneys put out a call needed to help make Christmas special for homeless children. The local nonprofit provides Christmas presents for 1,500 children identified as homeless. The organization is now in urgent need of donations and volunteers to wrap gifts to meet its deadline. “Right now we are...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: 15 years for “Lights of Love”

MADISON, Wis. – Volunteers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison are proud to sponsor the 15th annual Lights of Love program this holiday season. The lights will shine brightly in their garden courtyard through January 6, 2022, symbolizing our healing presence. Each individual light is dedicated to someone special, and sends a message of love and compassion to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pet of the Week: Piper

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s featured pet is 8-year-old cat Piper. She starts out shy, but when she gets comfortable, she’s very sweet and affectionate. She enjoys pets and can be a purring machine. A quiet home with no other animals or children would be best suited...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Evansville, WI
City
Luck, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Support local with “Pub Pass”

FITCHBURG, Wis. – There’s a fun way to support local breweries over the next year. PubPass started eight years ago as a nationwide initiative, but this coming year will be the fifth anniversary for the Madison market. Dave Olson is city curator of PubPass. “Our goal is to get people out and exploring their community, to shop local, to stay...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

News 3 Now’s ‘Sending Hope to the South’ fundraiser brings in nearly $70K, surpassing $50K goal

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW MADISON, Wis. — We asked, and you answered in a big way! Thanks to nearly generous News 3 Now viewers and sponsors, our virtual “Sending Hope to the South” telethon with the American Red Cross has shattered its $50,000 goal. As of 10:15 p.m., the total raised sat at just over $69,000. That money will...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Tacos#Retirement Income#Charity#Se Or Peppers#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy