“Toys for Tacos” hosts 5th annual holiday drive

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — A unique toy drive took a new approach to provide a magical holiday for over 150 underprivileged children.

The fifth annual “Toys for Tacos” drive was held by Retirement Income Strategies in Evansville on Tuesday. Usually participants get a taco meal in exchange for a toy, but due to supply chain issues, people were asked to donate with cash or check.

“The more the better. Anything helps. They go to children in need in the holidays, families that are struggling down on their luck,” said Holly Flynn, Director of Operations at Retirement Income Strategies.

The money will be used to buy a toy or gift the kids wish for.

Tacos were provided by Señor Peppers. Flynn said they usually give away about 300.

