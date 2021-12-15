ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Private Party’s Marq Quen Reportedly Out Due to Injury

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarq Quen is reportedly out of action due to an injury. Fightful...

List of Producers For Last Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. * Shane Helms produced Matt Riddle vs. Otis. * Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch’s promo and Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega. * Pat...
WRESTLING RUMORS: We May Have Seen A Big Turn On WWE Monday Night Raw

As the wrestlers turn. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster today, it can be easy for someone to need a bit of a change. It doesn’t help when there is so much television time to fill every week that a wrestler can get stale pretty fast if they are around too often. Sometimes a change is needed and we might have seen that take place this week in a pretty big way.
Matt Cardona ‘Quits’ GCW After Blood on the Hills Loss

– During last night’s GCW Blood on the Hills event, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green were unsuccessful against the team of Allie Katch and Effy. Matt Cardona at least appears to be taking the loss well. After the match, he announced on Twitter that he quits GCW. GCW founder...
Liv Morgan Tries to Ambush Becky Lynch In New WWE Video

Liv Morgan tried to get the jump on Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WWE Day 1, attacking her in a new video. WWE posted video of Morgan trying to ambush Lynch at a training facility while training, but the woman she attacks with a kendo stick isn’t actually Lynch.
Impact Wrestling Holding Throwback Throwdown Tonight on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling will present their second Throwback Throwdown event tonight from the Davis Arena in Louisville, KY. It will stream on Impact+. The special will be based on the fictional ‘Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation’, with current stars as wrestlers of the “territory era.” This includes Sonny Sanders (Sami Callihan), Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann), Sex Ferguson (Luke Gallows), Ladybird Johnston (Havok), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne), S.T.O.M.P. in Paradise (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) and rookie Johnny Swinger. You can find more information here.
Sammy Guevara Announces Split From Fiancée Pam Nizio

– As previously reported, AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara got engaged to his girlfriend Pam Nizio earlier this year. However, Guevara has now confirmed that the two have now ended their engagement and relationship. Guevara released a statement via Twitter earlier today, which you can see below:. “I know a...
WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Viewership Since September, Ratings Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX brought in 2.303 million viewers, which marks the highest viewership for the series since the September 10 edition. Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demo, SmackDown notched a 0.52 rating with 682,000 viewers, and that’s the...
Liv Morgan Invades Becky Lynch Training Session (Video)

WWE has posted a new video online which shows Liv Morgan invading a training session involving Becky Lynch, leading to a brawl. The two are currently feuding on WWE TV, which is leading to a match at the Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022.
Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long. “It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so...
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Attack Big E. & Lashley On Raw, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Clip

– Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens may have lost their match on Raw, but they got the last laugh by laying out Big E. & Bobby Lashley. Monday night’s show saw Lashley pin Kevin Owens after spearing him, only to have Rollins come in and attack. Owens and Rollins proceeded to lay out the other two competitors in the WWE Championship match at Day 1 to close the show.
Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage producers assigned to matches and promo segments that were listed internally for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:. * Michael Hayes and Pat Buck were listed for the Roman Reigns promo segment, along with The New Day vs. The Usos.
