Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable at Sacramento

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kuzma (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Game against Nets postponed

Kuzma's game against the Nets on Tuesday has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Nets currently have nine players in the NBA's health and safety protocols and an additional four on the injury report. As a result, the NBA has opted to postpone their next two games, which includes Tuesday's meeting with the Wizards. The team will now look ahead to Thursday's matchup against the Knicks instead.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
NBA
Washington Wizards
NBA
Basketball
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal goes off on Lakers star Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the season as one of the perceived favorites to win a championship. Now, more than a third of the way through the season, it has become abundantly clear that folks were extremely overly optimistic as it pertains to LA. The Lakers are currently 16-14...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
Cassius

Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke […]
NBA

