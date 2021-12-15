ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beef between Tesla factory workers led to fatal shooting outside California plant: cops

By Kenneth Garger
 6 days ago
Anthony Solima allegedly shot and killed a coworker at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California on December 13, 2021. Freemont Police Department/Facebook

A worker at a California Tesla factory was arrested Monday night after he fatally shot a coworker who had just finished his shift, police said.

Anthony Solima, 29, and the victim had feuded earlier in the day at the company’s Fremont manufacturing plant before Solima abruptly walked off the job, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the dispute between the two.

The victim was later shot dead in the parking lot just before 3:30 p.m., according to Fremont police.

Investigators found several spent rifle casings at the scene and later located Solima in his car in nearby Milpitas.

Police confronted Solima as he exited the car and he surrendered.

While executing a search warrant, detectives found a loaded short-barrel rifle and expended casings in the suspect’s car.

A gun that was found in Solima’s car by police after the shooting.

Solima was arrested on a homicide warrant and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

Police did not immediately identify the victim.

