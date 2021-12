What were some key observations regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s performance at the Buffalo Bills in Week 15?. After another week of familiarizing himself with the new offense, Cam Newton took the field at the Buffalo Bills for what appeared to be his toughest challenge since rejoining the Carolina Panthers. This is a constant evaluation where the former NFL MVP is concerned and there does seem to be ongoing doubts about what his future with the franchise is going to look like beyond the current campaign.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO