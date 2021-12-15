Malvern, Iowa rallies together after fire

After a fire damaged Mulholland Grocery, the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Division says the investigation could take weeks and the cause is unknown.

"I looked out our living room window and could see the orange blaze and I knew that was the end of it," Malvern native Cheryl Jones said.

Malvern natives like Melonie Doyle are grieving at the loss of a community cornerstone.

"It's always been the grocery store in town. It's been here for many, many years, over 100, I'm sure. It's an anchor to the community," Doyle said.

"All three of my boys have been fed from the grocery store in Malvern, Iowa. That's where we went. I took my paycheck right from the school, right to the grocery store to pay my grocery bills," Jones said.

Hearts are heavy, but hope remains. Malvern Bank and Malvern Area Betterment Association created a donation account to support those impacted by the fire.

"Whatever direction it goes, if it has to be demolished, or if we can possibly rebuild, we will be behind them all the way and try to make the best out of a horrible situation," Jones said.

Jones says this call to action speaks to her hometown's heart and soul.

"We've come a long ways in the last 10 years to get things really flourishing again. I know it may not be exactly the same but we've got a great community I'm sure we'll overcome this big bump in the road," Jones said.

"I'm just really happy that I'm a part of it, if something happened to some of my family, there would be people that would come and help you in any way that they could, it's just a small-town mentality and a small-town way of life," Doyle said.

To donate, you can drop off donations at the Malvern Bank or donate at @Go_Fund_Malvern.

