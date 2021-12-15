Disneyland offering discounted tickets to SoCal residents as part of new 3-day package
To ring in the New Year, Disneyland announced a new weekday ticket deal for Southern Californians. Locals can buy $199 three-day single-park tickets, which give visitors entry to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. That breaks down to $67 per day. Residents can also purchase $259 three-day Park Hopper tickets, which give access to both parks. The tickets can be used from Jan. 3 through May 26 on a consecutive three-day visit or three separate days, with Saturdays and Sundays blocked out. The ticket offers can also be paired with Disney Genie+ for an added price. Here are the weekday ticket offers for SoCal residents: - 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $199 - 3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $259 - 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $259 - 3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $319 "From winter into spring, it's an ideal time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth to enjoy spectacular entertainment day and night," the park said in a statement. "Guests can experience the return of Lunar New Year and Disney California Food & Wine Festival, wave to beloved Disney characters, rediscover classic attractions and thrill rides, and embark on exciting new adventures." To enter a park, visitors will need a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date. Park reservations are subject to availability. Tickets are on sale now . Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
