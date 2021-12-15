ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disneyland offering discounted tickets to SoCal residents as part of new 3-day package

ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oasee_0dN0krp500

To ring in the New Year, Disneyland announced a new weekday ticket deal for Southern Californians.

Locals can buy $199 three-day single-park tickets, which give visitors entry to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. That breaks down to $67 per day.

Residents can also purchase $259 three-day Park Hopper tickets, which give access to both parks.

The tickets can be used from Jan. 3 through May 26 on a consecutive three-day visit or three separate days, with Saturdays and Sundays blocked out.

The ticket offers can also be paired with Disney Genie+ for an added price.

Here are the weekday ticket offers for SoCal residents:

- 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $199

- 3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $259

- 3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $259

- 3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $319

"From winter into spring, it's an ideal time to visit the Happiest Place on Earth to enjoy spectacular entertainment day and night," the park said in a statement. "Guests can experience the return of Lunar New Year and Disney California Food & Wine Festival, wave to beloved Disney characters, rediscover classic attractions and thrill rides, and embark on exciting new adventures."

To enter a park, visitors will need a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date. Park reservations are subject to availability.

Tickets are on sale now .

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

