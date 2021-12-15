ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Community steps up for kids bike event

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIHMp_0dN0kqwM00

Hundreds of bikes fill the Owasso High School football stadium for the "Operation Bikes for Kids" event with iHeartRadio and 106.1 The Twister.

Natalie Cash with The Twister is currently living on scaffolding at the stadium and doesn’t plan to come down until 1,061 bikes are collected. And the community is stepping up.

There were multiple deliveries Monday and even more Tuesday. Patriot Buick GMC in Bartlesville brought in 50 bikes.

"They range from little kids up to teenagers or adult cruisers. We give away about 400 bikes between the two stores in Bartlesville every year for Christmas," said Steve Conditt of Patriot.

Another Green Country business delivered as well. The Advanced Auto Parts franchise is continuing its support with a donation. And Mark Suffall, a GM with the franchise said now he wants to be the one to make the goal.

“We had 30 bikes this year. We may have to deliver another group of bikes because we want to get ya’ll closer to the goal and maybe even put you over so we’re looking forward to it,” said Suffall.

As of Tuesday night, the count was up to around 700 bikes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
City
Owasso, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
Owasso, OK
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Gm#Vehicles#Owasso High School#Iheartradio#Patriot#Green Country#The Advanced Auto Parts#Twitter
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Creek County grants Tulsa Girls Home variance

A big win for Tulsa Girls Home on Tuesday. The Creek County Commission and planning Board voted 5 and 0 to approve a motion granting them the variance they needed. “I am feeling just overjoyed by the people who have wrapped their arms around us,” Brittany Stokes, President and Founder of Tulsa Girls Home said.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy