Community steps up for kids bike event

Hundreds of bikes fill the Owasso High School football stadium for the "Operation Bikes for Kids" event with iHeartRadio and 106.1 The Twister.

Natalie Cash with The Twister is currently living on scaffolding at the stadium and doesn’t plan to come down until 1,061 bikes are collected. And the community is stepping up.

There were multiple deliveries Monday and even more Tuesday. Patriot Buick GMC in Bartlesville brought in 50 bikes.

"They range from little kids up to teenagers or adult cruisers. We give away about 400 bikes between the two stores in Bartlesville every year for Christmas," said Steve Conditt of Patriot.

Another Green Country business delivered as well. The Advanced Auto Parts franchise is continuing its support with a donation. And Mark Suffall, a GM with the franchise said now he wants to be the one to make the goal.

“We had 30 bikes this year. We may have to deliver another group of bikes because we want to get ya’ll closer to the goal and maybe even put you over so we’re looking forward to it,” said Suffall.

As of Tuesday night, the count was up to around 700 bikes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --