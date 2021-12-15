ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams to expected to announce Keechant Sewell as 1st woman NYPD police commissioner

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to announce Keechant Sewell as his pick for NYPD police commissioner, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Sewell would become the first woman police commissioner of the department.

The 49-year-old Sewell currently serves as Nassau County's Chief of Detectives.

She was promoted to the position on September 11, 2020, becoming the first African American woman appointed to chief of detectives.

Dave Evans ahs the latest on NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams announcing the first major appointee to his administration this morning.

Sewell is a 22-year veteran of the force and was a longtime member of the hostage negotiations team.

She was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Police Benevolent Association Pat Lynch welcomed Sewell as the next NYPD police commissioner:

"We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America. The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street. New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal."

The expected announcement comes just a few days after Adams selected David Banks for the position of chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 28

? What???
4d ago

If she’s qualified great, but if this is just another “ first women “ or “ first minority “ than it’s just going to be another political stunt.

Reply
8
Rusty Red
4d ago

hopefully, it's not a pick to be politically correct. This is the reason he was voted in as a former police officer to dramatically eliminate crime. Good luck to both of them as they are up against BLM and the radical left.

Reply(4)
8
ShibaInu4Ever
4d ago

NYC is not a small suburban town! Policing needs to be tough but fair and by the law! You see what happens when things get out of control!

Reply(1)
3
 

