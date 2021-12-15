Police: Armed man killed after standoff at Ohio home
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man with a history of mental illness who ran out of a Dayton home with a gun during a standoff died after he was shot by police officers.
Interim Chief Matt Carper of the Dayton police department said a 49-year-old man walking his dog Tuesday said he was shot in the leg, and police surrounded the home.
Carper said 21-year-old William Gardner eventually emerged from a basement door holding a handgun and ran past some SWAT officers and toward others. Carper said police then opened fire and Gardner was pronounced dead at a hospital.
