ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Regal ‘Victoria Crown Pigeon’ Is the World’s Largest and Most Beautiful Pigeon

goodshomedesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePigeons are a common sight in every major city around the world, and sometimes they are not very welcomed as they tend to do a lot of damage. But who knew that there are more than 300 species of pigeons and doves in the world, and some look stunning....

www.goodshomedesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Bird Sculpture Took Artists 10 Years to Complete

This sculpture took ten years to be ready and the result is truly stunning. The large bird sculpture is located in Kerala, India in an amazing place called Jatayu Earth’s Center and it is a natural park that opened in 2017. T. The park is co-owned by the state...
VISUAL ART
Telegraph

Step inside GES-2, the world’s most beautiful fun palace

The grand opening of the spanking new GES-2 arts centre in Moscow last week was in many ways like the grand opening of a new “iconic” arts centre anywhere in the world. The art on display in the new spaces was totally international, the language used by the curators to describe it was the same peculiar contemporary art-speak you could hear from Beijing to Basel (I actually heard the word “post-ironic” uttered, without a trace of irony). The same champagne flowed, the same beautiful people greeted each other with air-kisses, the speech from the artistic director about this being a “culture house for ordinary people” brought forth the same polite applause.
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

Tour the World’s Most Beautifully Designed New Kindergarten

When the designers at X+Living approached the aesthetic for this heavenly kindergarten in Huzhou, China, their goal was to create a museum in the clouds. In August 2021, when private school Zi Ling Changxing was completed, students were over the moon. Upon entering the 137,000-square-foot kindergarten, a dreamy lobby with a snow-white palette and reflective white terrazzo floor, creates a feeling of floating in puffy clouds. “In order to create the shape and feeling of clouds, we used a lot of curves in the design of various functions in this project. The staircase is a good example of this design thinking,” says X+Living founder and chief designer Li Xiang. While the lobby’s undulating white staircase with indigo stairs is reminiscent of cloud movements, six large spherical light fixtures above emulate stars in a white sky. The lobby, according to the designer, invites students to grasp the limitlessness of the universe.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Victoria Crowned Pigeon#Regal
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The Queen's secret Christmas tree that's nothing like her public ones

Her Majesty the Queen goes all out with Christmas decorations, including a 20ft tree at Windsor Castle that's on show for the public to admire – but her private tree at Sandringham House is oh-so different!. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed that as well as the real trees...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Mystery of 3.7 million year old footsteps solved

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the 1970s, a set of 3.66-million-year-old human footprints preserved in volcanic ash turned the paleontology field upside down. They...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
insideedition.com

Work Crew in Eastern Turkey Discovers Skeleton of Mystery Animals

A skeleton of a mystery animal was dug up recently by workers in eastern Turkey. It's about three feet long and has predatory teeth, exceptionally long hind limbs, and nails instead of hooves. The work crew contacted researchers from a nearby university, who will run tests on the mysterious bones....
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Mass Grave Containing Dozens Of Skeletons Discovered At Archeological Site In Peru

Archeologists came across the remains of 25 women and children buried together but aren't yet sure how they died. Chan Chan, meaning “resplendent sun,” once flourished as the capital of the Chimú Empire. Now, the discovery of a mass grave at the Chan Chan archeological site is shedding light on how this ancient culture dealt with death.
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered Two Ancient Egyptian Tombs Containing 2,500-Year-Old Mummies With Golden Tongues

Archaeologists also uncovered 402 funerary figurines, amulets, and scarabs from one of the tombs, which was perfectly preserved because it hadn't been opened in 2,500 years. It’s no secret that untold treasure lies beneath the city of El-Bahnasa, Egypt. An archaeological mission from Spain has now excavated the site for 30 years and found many tombs from different dynasties and papyrus texts that still puzzle experts. And last week, they unearthed two 2,500-year-old mummies with golden tongues.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy