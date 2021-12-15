Regal ‘Victoria Crown Pigeon’ Is the World’s Largest and Most Beautiful Pigeon

When the designers at X+Living approached the aesthetic for this heavenly kindergarten in Huzhou, China, their goal was to create a museum in the clouds. In August 2021, when private school Zi Ling Changxing was completed, students were over the moon. Upon entering the 137,000-square-foot kindergarten, a dreamy lobby with a snow-white palette and reflective white terrazzo floor, creates a feeling of floating in puffy clouds. “In order to create the shape and feeling of clouds, we used a lot of curves in the design of various functions in this project. The staircase is a good example of this design thinking,” says X+Living founder and chief designer Li Xiang. While the lobby’s undulating white staircase with indigo stairs is reminiscent of cloud movements, six large spherical light fixtures above emulate stars in a white sky. The lobby, according to the designer, invites students to grasp the limitlessness of the universe.

