John Eastman suing Verizon and January 6 committee over subpoena

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Verizon Communications was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court over plaintiffs alleged role as ‘vendors’ at the Jan. 6 Ellipse Rally in front of the White House. The lawsuit, filed by King Moench Hirniak & Mehta and Graves Garrett LLC, seeks an injunction prohibiting defendants from producing plaintiffs cellular data and requests a declaration that the congressional subpoenas are invalid and enforceable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-20484, Caporale et al v. Cellco Partnership D/B/A Verizon Wireless.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO