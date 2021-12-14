ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Eastman suing Verizon and January 6 committee over subpoena

By Zachary Cohen
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conservative lawyer John Eastman is suing Verizon and the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol over a subpoena issued by the panel for his phone records, according to court...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Us Capitol#J6 Committee#The J6 Committee#White House
PennLive.com

Rep. Scott Perry asked to sit down with Jan. 6 committee: reports

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry was sent a letter by the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol, according to multiple reports. CNN reported that the letter asks Perry to voluntarily sit down for an interview, the first such offer by the panel to talk to a lawmaker about Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the validity 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
abovethelaw.com

John Eastman And Rally Organizers File LOLsuits To Block Cell Subpoenas

Last week, Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued Nancy Pelosi and the members of the January 6 Select Committee, seeking to quash the subpoenas for his testimony and on Verizon for his phone records. This week several of his fellow travelers filed similar claims seeking to block Verizon from releasing their cellphone data to congressional investigators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Legal Equivalent of Flop Sweat’: Lawyers Savage John Eastman Lawsuit Against Verizon Over Phone Records Related to Jan. 6

John Eastman, a former law professor who authored an infamous legal memo which said then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to ignore the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, is suing telecommunications company Verizon, as well as the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack and the committee chair, in an effort to stop congressional investigators from obtaining his cellular phone records.
LAW
Law.com

Suit Against Verizon Seeks to Void Jan. 6 Subpoenas

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Verizon Communications was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court over plaintiffs alleged role as ‘vendors’ at the Jan. 6 Ellipse Rally in front of the White House. The lawsuit, filed by King Moench Hirniak & Mehta and Graves Garrett LLC, seeks an injunction prohibiting defendants from producing plaintiffs cellular data and requests a declaration that the congressional subpoenas are invalid and enforceable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-20484, Caporale et al v. Cellco Partnership D/B/A Verizon Wireless.
LAW
CNN

CNN

779K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy