Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Not Selected To Lead New York Police Department: Reports

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is staying put. Rumors connected Outlaw to the top cop job in New York City, but on Tuesday night, mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his choice to lead the NYPD, according to CBS2.

Sewell, the chief of detectives in Nassau County, will become New York’s first female police commissioner.

Outlaw downplayed the speculation last week.

“It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously if I had information to share here, I would share it.”

Outlaw made history after being named the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department in December o2019.

Prior to being named Philly’s top cop, Outlaw spent two years as the police chief in Portland, Oregon. She also spent nearly two decades serving in the Oakland Police Department in California.

Jack Mcmiillin
6d ago

This woman is a failure, as are many others who given this position by leftist woke Democrats that are destroying this country.

Frank Cooke
5d ago

Should I feel safer now that part of the team that is driving the city into the ground is staying???

