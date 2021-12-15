2022-23 AHSAA football regions

There were seven Wayne-Finger Lakes girls games on Monday night and no boys games. The most intense game of the night took place at Webster-Thomas High School between the Midlakes Screaming Eagles and the Webster Thomas Titans. Midlakes was trailing 55-51 with 35 seconds left on the clock when junior Callie Walker scored a layup to cut the deficit to two. Then, sophomore Stella DelPapa stole an inbound pass and hit a three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to put the Screaming Eagles on top, 56-55. That ended up being the game-winner as Midlakes held on for the victory.

