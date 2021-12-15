2022-23 AHSAA football regions
The AHSAA football regions for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with each team's record in 2021, the last two years and the last five years, plus the number of playoff wins in each category:
CLASS 7A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Alma Bryant28051509410
Baker740129025260
Daphne550157133211
Davidson370416020320
Fairhope920175038170
Foley550712015340
Mary Montgomery010021809410
CLASS 7A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Auburn1032215550139
Central-Phenix City1313216558914
Dothan460613019310
Enterprise841158124301
Jeff Davis460515015360
Opelika9421874451811
Prattville740148033211
Lee-Montgomery831157237195
Smiths Station280614014360
CLASS 7A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Chelsea470813017350
Hewitt-Trussville931186243154
Hoover12122334531312
Oak Mountain7511410225292
Spain Park280614020310
Thompson1314271862517
Tuscaloosa Co.190416011390
Vestavia Hills460812025260
Albertville190317019330
CLASS 7A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Austin460129038182
Bob Jones560813025280
Florence5601011026291
Grissom370912019320
Huntsville370415019310
James Clemens1010184037181
Sparkman4701012029250
CLASS 6A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Baldwin Co.8411110128231
Blount3701112230252
McGill-Toolen751148147136
Murphy280713019320
Robertsdale370712010390
Saraland10322165521310
Spanish Fort10212165521513
St. Paul's8412346521312
Theodore1021204242152
CLASS 6A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Carver-Montgomery5601210030251
Park Crossing280614027293
Pike Road140525164277
Russell Co.640614014360
Sidney Lanier280514023291
Stanhope Elmore5501011030251
Wetumpka5601012040238
CLASS 6A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Benjamin Russell370514023280
Briarwood10211952541110
Calera7401011019341
Chilton Co.370416015370
Helena920167130241
Homewood6611311237235
Pelham740157030240
CLASS 6A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Bessemer City0100218021331
Brookwood370416011390
Central-Tuscaloosa370614013380
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa1133206439238
Hueytown1324188443197
McAdory7401111033231
Northridge740148021310
Paul Bryant360612025250
CLASS 6A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Parker1122177329253
Gardendale1032196339215
Minor270811022290
Mortimer Jordan280316035247
Mountain Brook1223234648148
Jackson-Olin931148133201
Woodlawn19011905450
CLASS 6A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Center Point942168232275
Clay-Chalkville15052627591015
Huffman280614013370
Oxford7511873541212
Pell City280614018330
Pinson Valley9422166591019
Shades Valley370715120342
CLASS 6A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Athens460119032221
Columbia010002000500
Cullman740157031241
Decatur470615019341
Hartselle1010175038171
Muscle Shoals920157045144
CLASS 6A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Buckhorn550911019320
Fort Payne650139034221
Gadsden City550812015350
Hazel Green370614013380
Lee-Huntsville560714018351
Jemison-Huntsville280615025301
CLASS 5A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
B.C. Rain37041608420
Citronelle370613024270
Elberta280515010240
Faith-Mobile752187538206
Gulf Shores640812013370
LeFlore010011908420
UMS-Wright1122197460919
Vigor14151965451911
Williamson5601210032230
CLASS 5A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Carroll-Ozark470714025261
Charles Henderson280316016340
Eufaula560149137213
Greenville8411210135235
Headland280316018331
Rehobeth4601110022300
CLASS 5A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Demopolis751186246167
Holtville5601210027270
Jemison190416013380
Marbury4701012021330
Selma5601211125291
Shelby Co.550119020300
CLASS 5A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Beauregard460812024282
Central-Clay Co.9312053531414
0100218012380
Sylacauga740147037170
7301010031201
Valley450810022291
CLASS 5A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Fairfield7401210022310
Carver-Birmingham190515018330
Hayden190714019330
Jasper550812033223
John Carroll5501010016340
Pleasant Grove12242358501613
Ramsay651186446169
Wenonah190416020292
CLASS 5A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Alexandria1111223344144
Leeds1021195231242
Lincoln650813025291
Moody640613015340
St. Clair Co.0100119013413
Southside-Gadsden5601210025291
Springville460811017320
CLASS 5A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Arab830139022300
Boaz6501111025290
Crossville0100317011400
Douglas650912011400
Guntersville920193139152
Sardis190119016360
Scottsboro370515023291
CLASS 5A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Brewer280218016350
740129021300
East Limestone5601110029241
Fairview1223224438195
Lawrence Co.0100516016360
Russellville931196339183
West Point6401011023290
CLASS 4A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Bayside Aca.931176133221
Escambia Co.280416017330
Jackson1133178336235
Orange Beach92012701270
Satsuma190515019310
St. Michael630810011280
T.R. Miller1032196339216
Wilcox Central19011904460
CLASS 4A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Andalusia9531694472013
BTW-Tuskegee460514011380
Bullock Co.270612019300
Dale Co.4601110026270
Geneva6501012029240
Catholic-Montgomery13132537551011
Slocomb841186232232
Montgomery Aca.1144245747179
CLASS 4A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
American Chr.11222435561011
Bibb Co.931196350138
Dallas Co.370614014370
Hale Co.5601110016350
Holt28041609410
Montevallo830148132221
Sipsey Valley370317016360
West Blocton6501210027280
CLASS 4A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Anniston550912127294
Cleburne Co.550812013370
Handley932214735238
Jacksonville741148245168
Munford370812025260
Talladega190417021331
White Plains370713013370
CLASS 4A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Cordova370416014380
Corner280614024290
Curry010002009420
Dora6501111027281
Haleyville4601210122311
Hamilton470913024290
Northside1021205349115
Oak Grove28041608420
CLASS 4A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Ashville640119019310
Cherokee Co.741148130253
Etowah650159347147
Fultondale280317031232
Good Hope942196342175
Hanceville370515010400
Oneonta1324205541209
CLASS 4A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Brooks1212186240173
Central-Florence740157028260
Deshler370912034266
East Lawrence370129019320
Rogers560714028271
West Limestone550167229252
West Morgan550812022301
Wilson190218017331
CLASS 4A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
DAR370713024281
Madison Co.560139030252
New Hope460911016340
North Jackson5601111026281
Priceville1021166128262
Randolph1021158131241
St. John Paul II0100119019341
Westminster-Huntsville550911034203
CLASS 3A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Cottage Hill360810029221
Excel640812017330
Flomaton640147041187
Hillcrest-Evergreen76213112422210
Mobile Chr.560148141198
Monroe Co.190614013360
Thomasville560158235213
W.S. Neal0100515014361
CLASS 3A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Ashford010021809410
Daleville0100119020331
Houston Aca.650912017350
New Brockton460513021300
Northside Methodist370813016370
Opp931177225302
Pike Co.090613134203
Providence Chr.460813036224
Straughn740129016340
CLASS 3A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Alabama Chr.740177237235
Greensboro4601011020310
Prattville Chr.370416011400
St. James1021176145144
Southside-Selma920157027260
Sumter Central09001904450
Trinity931196334244
CLASS 3A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Beulah280317018330
Childersburg460713018330
Dadeville640128022280
Randolph Co.190813044199
Saks12232165481410
Walter Wellborn550147133224
Weaver190118015371
CLASS 3A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Carbon Hill460812020310
Fayette Co.650912038215
Gordo9312255541110
Midfield921911128232
Oakman931167135222
Tarrant090018015320
Winfield1212223346124
CLASS 3A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Geraldine740139034243
Glencoe19031707430
Hokes Bluff460911037204
Ohatchee931205349106
Piedmont13252548631020
Plainview740176132231
Sylvania830139035212
Westbrook Chr.460148134222
CLASS 3A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Asbury28031705450
Brindlee Mountain09001901480
Danville550713015360
J.B. Pennington841168234254
Madison Aca.1223223444155
Susan Moore460812031221
Vinemont5601210020320
CLASS 3A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Clements470714021320
Colbert Co.650139033231
Colbert Heights5601012033242
Elkmont010011905450
Lauderdale Co.1021185137202
Mars Hill Bible10432367581216
Phil Campbell740139020320
CLASS 2A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Chickasaw640119025260
Clarke Co.1325215637239
Francis Marion280218014360
J.U. Blacksher470714026281
St. Luke's190516028284
Washington Co.280416013360
CLASS 2A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Abbeville270149441176
Ariton1021158144176
Cottonwood550712018310
Geneva Co.5601310129261
G.W. Long820174130223
Samson740138025270
Wicksburg740139033211
Zion Chapel190218015360
CLASS 2A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Barbour Co.19011701450
Goshen190118025314
Highland Home8631411336246
Horseshoe Bend370416011390
LaFayette740129034213
Lanett1032206459816
Luverne921166150128
Reeltown6501110039205
CLASS 2A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
B.B. Comer1032195329274
Central-Coosa27051106400
Fayetteville370515015360
Isabella841186347136
Ranburne6501011034233
Thorsby6501210035201
Vincent640911019320
Woodland5821312319363
CLASS 2A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Aliceville841159341207
Cold Springs0100416014370
Greene Co.560514016320
Lamar Co.7401111026302
Sulligent7511012134255
Tuscaloosa Aca.752912231224
Winston Co.550129023290
CLASS 2A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Cleveland1234198536245
Gaston19021804460
Holly Pond370515020320
Locust Fork370812022300
Pleasant Valley190416018320
Southeastern-Blount852149225292
West End-Walnut Grove460812016340
CLASS 2A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Collinsville370911035214
Fyffe1022252767319
Ider740912020320
North Sand Mountain470159240194
Pisgah7401011022310
Sand Rock7401011026271
Section6401110022290
Whitesburg Chr.37051505150
CLASS 2A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Falkville460129037192
Hatton5601012023290
Lexington7401110016350
Lindsay Lane000000000
Red Bay270119137184
Sheffield280515021320
Tanner841149119351
Tharptown460812013350
CLASS 1A, REGION 1
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Choctaw Co.27021705430
Fruitdale4701110017350
J.F. Shields180416012360
Leroy28013103452012
McIntosh360611013340
Millry841167236213
Southern Choctaw280217017330
CLASS 1A, REGION 2
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Brantley1213252651129
Elba1021166140163
Florala3701110026260
Georgiana0100415030242
Houston Co.550614017340
Kinston8411111121311
McKenzie640147119321
Pleasant Home190217010400
Red Level450612012360
CLASS 1A, REGION 3
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
A.L. Johnson09001806420
Keith1022185334213
Linden5511956451510
Marengo5501010035213
R.C. Hatch360316012380
Sweet Water14052237521115
University Charter000000000
CLASS 1A, REGION 4
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Maplesville11222144531010
Autaugaville640137020290
Billingsley470913022320
Calhoun010002001490
Central-Hayneville540118020290
Loachapoka6401110021290
Notasulga921174232223
Verbena46071209390
CLASS 1A, REGION 5
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Berry2801310024300
Brilliant280914216372
Holy Spirit00000010160
Hubbertville831176333223
Lynn280614027251
Marion Co.740129026260
Pickens Co.11332277541817
South Lamar370416036236
Sumiton Chr.740139019330
CLASS 1A, REGION 6
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Ragland931186229262
Spring Garden12122435541110
Talladega Co. Central090117012381
Donoho270315023282
Victory Chr.370713022290
Wadley13241610441198
Winterboro751167234203
CLASS 1A, REGION 7
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Appalachian180215012360
Cedar Bluff6501210034221
Coosa Chr.460713019330
Decatur Heritage1032196346145
Gaylesville6501010015340
Valley Head560139022290
Woodville0100516018350
CLASS 1A, REGION 8
Team2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWWLPWWLPW
Addison5501210140195
Cherokee190119014402
Hackleburg6501012028282
Meek841913119341
Phillips470714019340
R.A. Hubbard6501111026270
Shoals Chr.370614010400
Vina010011905460
Waterloo370912030241
COMPARING REGIONS
A comparison of each new AHSAA region:
No.2021 Last 2 Last 5
WLPWPct.WLPWWLPW
CLASS 7A
Region 1731410.431628211492121
Region 2965399.625121831729521341
Region 3953498.520111921627522635
Region 4734400.459717601931814
CLASS 6A
Region 1961427.592135752233218846
Region 2739375.5137476620617421
Region 3745322.5848271520818117
Region 4847437.5228193820623117
Region 5747348.58085711321117824
Region 67473610.566100661925516353
Region 7634300.531646301651618
Region 8626360.419497501241923
CLASS 5A
Region 1951509.505921051423824336
Region 2625391.3915075215316710
Region 3627381.415676431521738
Region 4631311.5006262317914618
Region 5838485.44287881222421427
Region 6742342.5537674517020311
Region 7733410.446618611472193
Region 8741374.526817471821919
CLASS 4A
Region 1849406.5518387717121112
Region 28573811.600115712026618935
Region 3847413.5349384922022220
Region 4733403.45271781017920121
Region 5831531.3696610541772507
Region 6746347.57587691222017026
Region 7841442.4828785421721614
Region 8842442.4888188220821911
CLASS 3A
Region 1833512.3938385523220730
Region 2933601.35568117319428210
Region 3742332.5608272617820313
Region 4731433.4196682619818624
Region 5749295.62886681023615223
Region 6853376.589114691329117338
Region 7736404.4746882615022310
Region 8742384.5258574820718821
CLASS 2A
Region 1628385.4245078614317714
Region 2845391.5369478723519717
Region 3845456.5007993825520042
Region 4846435.5179181920422717
Region 5739394.5006683618519518
Region 6732466.410609071412277
Region 7847392.5479481923717728
Region 8832411.438717621662037
CLASS 1A
Region 1722481.3145488514522215
Region 2949475.5109594922625116
Region 3737278.57872571618414831
Region 4845393.5368978617823913
Region 5942454.48396851224523029
Region 6746348.57585711321517126
Region 7732432.427687931662036
Region 8932521.38159110217225811
