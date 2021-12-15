ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 AHSAA football regions

By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
Buy Now Phil Campbell’s Kyle Pace (3) looks for a gap in Lauderdale County’s defense during their game Thursday at Phil Campbell High School. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey 2021

The AHSAA football regions for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with each team's record in 2021, the last two years and the last five years, plus the number of playoff wins in each category:

CLASS 7A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Alma Bryant28051509410

Baker740129025260

Daphne550157133211

Davidson370416020320

Fairhope920175038170

Foley550712015340

Mary Montgomery010021809410

CLASS 7A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Auburn1032215550139

Central-Phenix City1313216558914

Dothan460613019310

Enterprise841158124301

Jeff Davis460515015360

Opelika9421874451811

Prattville740148033211

Lee-Montgomery831157237195

Smiths Station280614014360

CLASS 7A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Chelsea470813017350

Hewitt-Trussville931186243154

Hoover12122334531312

Oak Mountain7511410225292

Spain Park280614020310

Thompson1314271862517

Tuscaloosa Co.190416011390

Vestavia Hills460812025260

Albertville190317019330

CLASS 7A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Austin460129038182

Bob Jones560813025280

Florence5601011026291

Grissom370912019320

Huntsville370415019310

James Clemens1010184037181

Sparkman4701012029250

CLASS 6A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Baldwin Co.8411110128231

Blount3701112230252

McGill-Toolen751148147136

Murphy280713019320

Robertsdale370712010390

Saraland10322165521310

Spanish Fort10212165521513

St. Paul's8412346521312

Theodore1021204242152

CLASS 6A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Carver-Montgomery5601210030251

Park Crossing280614027293

Pike Road140525164277

Russell Co.640614014360

Sidney Lanier280514023291

Stanhope Elmore5501011030251

Wetumpka5601012040238

CLASS 6A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Benjamin Russell370514023280

Briarwood10211952541110

Calera7401011019341

Chilton Co.370416015370

Helena920167130241

Homewood6611311237235

Pelham740157030240

CLASS 6A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Bessemer City0100218021331

Brookwood370416011390

Central-Tuscaloosa370614013380

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa1133206439238

Hueytown1324188443197

McAdory7401111033231

Northridge740148021310

Paul Bryant360612025250

CLASS 6A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Parker1122177329253

Gardendale1032196339215

Minor270811022290

Mortimer Jordan280316035247

Mountain Brook1223234648148

Jackson-Olin931148133201

Woodlawn19011905450

CLASS 6A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Center Point942168232275

Clay-Chalkville15052627591015

Huffman280614013370

Oxford7511873541212

Pell City280614018330

Pinson Valley9422166591019

Shades Valley370715120342

CLASS 6A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Athens460119032221

Columbia010002000500

Cullman740157031241

Decatur470615019341

Hartselle1010175038171

Muscle Shoals920157045144

CLASS 6A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Buckhorn550911019320

Fort Payne650139034221

Gadsden City550812015350

Hazel Green370614013380

Lee-Huntsville560714018351

Jemison-Huntsville280615025301

CLASS 5A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

B.C. Rain37041608420

Citronelle370613024270

Elberta280515010240

Faith-Mobile752187538206

Gulf Shores640812013370

LeFlore010011908420

UMS-Wright1122197460919

Vigor14151965451911

Williamson5601210032230

CLASS 5A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Carroll-Ozark470714025261

Charles Henderson280316016340

Eufaula560149137213

Greenville8411210135235

Headland280316018331

Rehobeth4601110022300

CLASS 5A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Demopolis751186246167

Holtville5601210027270

Jemison190416013380

Marbury4701012021330

Selma5601211125291

Shelby Co.550119020300

CLASS 5A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Beauregard460812024282

Central-Clay Co.9312053531414

0100218012380

Sylacauga740147037170

7301010031201

Valley450810022291

CLASS 5A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Fairfield7401210022310

Carver-Birmingham190515018330

Hayden190714019330

Jasper550812033223

John Carroll5501010016340

Pleasant Grove12242358501613

Ramsay651186446169

Wenonah190416020292

CLASS 5A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Alexandria1111223344144

Leeds1021195231242

Lincoln650813025291

Moody640613015340

St. Clair Co.0100119013413

Southside-Gadsden5601210025291

Springville460811017320

CLASS 5A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Arab830139022300

Boaz6501111025290

Crossville0100317011400

Douglas650912011400

Guntersville920193139152

Sardis190119016360

Scottsboro370515023291

CLASS 5A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Brewer280218016350

740129021300

East Limestone5601110029241

Fairview1223224438195

Lawrence Co.0100516016360

Russellville931196339183

West Point6401011023290

CLASS 4A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Bayside Aca.931176133221

Escambia Co.280416017330

Jackson1133178336235

Orange Beach92012701270

Satsuma190515019310

St. Michael630810011280

T.R. Miller1032196339216

Wilcox Central19011904460

CLASS 4A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Andalusia9531694472013

BTW-Tuskegee460514011380

Bullock Co.270612019300

Dale Co.4601110026270

Geneva6501012029240

Catholic-Montgomery13132537551011

Slocomb841186232232

Montgomery Aca.1144245747179

CLASS 4A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

American Chr.11222435561011

Bibb Co.931196350138

Dallas Co.370614014370

Hale Co.5601110016350

Holt28041609410

Montevallo830148132221

Sipsey Valley370317016360

West Blocton6501210027280

CLASS 4A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Anniston550912127294

Cleburne Co.550812013370

Handley932214735238

Jacksonville741148245168

Munford370812025260

Talladega190417021331

White Plains370713013370

CLASS 4A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Cordova370416014380

Corner280614024290

Curry010002009420

Dora6501111027281

Haleyville4601210122311

Hamilton470913024290

Northside1021205349115

Oak Grove28041608420

CLASS 4A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Ashville640119019310

Cherokee Co.741148130253

Etowah650159347147

Fultondale280317031232

Good Hope942196342175

Hanceville370515010400

Oneonta1324205541209

CLASS 4A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Brooks1212186240173

Central-Florence740157028260

Deshler370912034266

East Lawrence370129019320

Rogers560714028271

West Limestone550167229252

West Morgan550812022301

Wilson190218017331

CLASS 4A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

DAR370713024281

Madison Co.560139030252

New Hope460911016340

North Jackson5601111026281

Priceville1021166128262

Randolph1021158131241

St. John Paul II0100119019341

Westminster-Huntsville550911034203

CLASS 3A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Cottage Hill360810029221

Excel640812017330

Flomaton640147041187

Hillcrest-Evergreen76213112422210

Mobile Chr.560148141198

Monroe Co.190614013360

Thomasville560158235213

W.S. Neal0100515014361

CLASS 3A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Ashford010021809410

Daleville0100119020331

Houston Aca.650912017350

New Brockton460513021300

Northside Methodist370813016370

Opp931177225302

Pike Co.090613134203

Providence Chr.460813036224

Straughn740129016340

CLASS 3A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Alabama Chr.740177237235

Greensboro4601011020310

Prattville Chr.370416011400

St. James1021176145144

Southside-Selma920157027260

Sumter Central09001904450

Trinity931196334244

CLASS 3A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Beulah280317018330

Childersburg460713018330

Dadeville640128022280

Randolph Co.190813044199

Saks12232165481410

Walter Wellborn550147133224

Weaver190118015371

CLASS 3A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Carbon Hill460812020310

Fayette Co.650912038215

Gordo9312255541110

Midfield921911128232

Oakman931167135222

Tarrant090018015320

Winfield1212223346124

CLASS 3A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Geraldine740139034243

Glencoe19031707430

Hokes Bluff460911037204

Ohatchee931205349106

Piedmont13252548631020

Plainview740176132231

Sylvania830139035212

Westbrook Chr.460148134222

CLASS 3A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Asbury28031705450

Brindlee Mountain09001901480

Danville550713015360

J.B. Pennington841168234254

Madison Aca.1223223444155

Susan Moore460812031221

Vinemont5601210020320

CLASS 3A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Clements470714021320

Colbert Co.650139033231

Colbert Heights5601012033242

Elkmont010011905450

Lauderdale Co.1021185137202

Mars Hill Bible10432367581216

Phil Campbell740139020320

CLASS 2A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Chickasaw640119025260

Clarke Co.1325215637239

Francis Marion280218014360

J.U. Blacksher470714026281

St. Luke's190516028284

Washington Co.280416013360

CLASS 2A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Abbeville270149441176

Ariton1021158144176

Cottonwood550712018310

Geneva Co.5601310129261

G.W. Long820174130223

Samson740138025270

Wicksburg740139033211

Zion Chapel190218015360

CLASS 2A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Barbour Co.19011701450

Goshen190118025314

Highland Home8631411336246

Horseshoe Bend370416011390

LaFayette740129034213

Lanett1032206459816

Luverne921166150128

Reeltown6501110039205

CLASS 2A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

B.B. Comer1032195329274

Central-Coosa27051106400

Fayetteville370515015360

Isabella841186347136

Ranburne6501011034233

Thorsby6501210035201

Vincent640911019320

Woodland5821312319363

CLASS 2A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Aliceville841159341207

Cold Springs0100416014370

Greene Co.560514016320

Lamar Co.7401111026302

Sulligent7511012134255

Tuscaloosa Aca.752912231224

Winston Co.550129023290

CLASS 2A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Cleveland1234198536245

Gaston19021804460

Holly Pond370515020320

Locust Fork370812022300

Pleasant Valley190416018320

Southeastern-Blount852149225292

West End-Walnut Grove460812016340

CLASS 2A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Collinsville370911035214

Fyffe1022252767319

Ider740912020320

North Sand Mountain470159240194

Pisgah7401011022310

Sand Rock7401011026271

Section6401110022290

Whitesburg Chr.37051505150

CLASS 2A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Falkville460129037192

Hatton5601012023290

Lexington7401110016350

Lindsay Lane000000000

Red Bay270119137184

Sheffield280515021320

Tanner841149119351

Tharptown460812013350

CLASS 1A, REGION 1

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Choctaw Co.27021705430

Fruitdale4701110017350

J.F. Shields180416012360

Leroy28013103452012

McIntosh360611013340

Millry841167236213

Southern Choctaw280217017330

CLASS 1A, REGION 2

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Brantley1213252651129

Elba1021166140163

Florala3701110026260

Georgiana0100415030242

Houston Co.550614017340

Kinston8411111121311

McKenzie640147119321

Pleasant Home190217010400

Red Level450612012360

CLASS 1A, REGION 3

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

A.L. Johnson09001806420

Keith1022185334213

Linden5511956451510

Marengo5501010035213

R.C. Hatch360316012380

Sweet Water14052237521115

University Charter000000000

CLASS 1A, REGION 4

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Maplesville11222144531010

Autaugaville640137020290

Billingsley470913022320

Calhoun010002001490

Central-Hayneville540118020290

Loachapoka6401110021290

Notasulga921174232223

Verbena46071209390

CLASS 1A, REGION 5

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Berry2801310024300

Brilliant280914216372

Holy Spirit00000010160

Hubbertville831176333223

Lynn280614027251

Marion Co.740129026260

Pickens Co.11332277541817

South Lamar370416036236

Sumiton Chr.740139019330

CLASS 1A, REGION 6

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Ragland931186229262

Spring Garden12122435541110

Talladega Co. Central090117012381

Donoho270315023282

Victory Chr.370713022290

Wadley13241610441198

Winterboro751167234203

CLASS 1A, REGION 7

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Appalachian180215012360

Cedar Bluff6501210034221

Coosa Chr.460713019330

Decatur Heritage1032196346145

Gaylesville6501010015340

Valley Head560139022290

Woodville0100516018350

CLASS 1A, REGION 8

Team2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWWLPWWLPW

Addison5501210140195

Cherokee190119014402

Hackleburg6501012028282

Meek841913119341

Phillips470714019340

R.A. Hubbard6501111026270

Shoals Chr.370614010400

Vina010011905460

Waterloo370912030241

COMPARING REGIONS

A comparison of each new AHSAA region:

No.2021 Last 2 Last 5

WLPWPct.WLPWWLPW

CLASS 7A

Region 1731410.431628211492121

Region 2965399.625121831729521341

Region 3953498.520111921627522635

Region 4734400.459717601931814

CLASS 6A

Region 1961427.592135752233218846

Region 2739375.5137476620617421

Region 3745322.5848271520818117

Region 4847437.5228193820623117

Region 5747348.58085711321117824

Region 67473610.566100661925516353

Region 7634300.531646301651618

Region 8626360.419497501241923

CLASS 5A

Region 1951509.505921051423824336

Region 2625391.3915075215316710

Region 3627381.415676431521738

Region 4631311.5006262317914618

Region 5838485.44287881222421427

Region 6742342.5537674517020311

Region 7733410.446618611472193

Region 8741374.526817471821919

CLASS 4A

Region 1849406.5518387717121112

Region 28573811.600115712026618935

Region 3847413.5349384922022220

Region 4733403.45271781017920121

Region 5831531.3696610541772507

Region 6746347.57587691222017026

Region 7841442.4828785421721614

Region 8842442.4888188220821911

CLASS 3A

Region 1833512.3938385523220730

Region 2933601.35568117319428210

Region 3742332.5608272617820313

Region 4731433.4196682619818624

Region 5749295.62886681023615223

Region 6853376.589114691329117338

Region 7736404.4746882615022310

Region 8742384.5258574820718821

CLASS 2A

Region 1628385.4245078614317714

Region 2845391.5369478723519717

Region 3845456.5007993825520042

Region 4846435.5179181920422717

Region 5739394.5006683618519518

Region 6732466.410609071412277

Region 7847392.5479481923717728

Region 8832411.438717621662037

CLASS 1A

Region 1722481.3145488514522215

Region 2949475.5109594922625116

Region 3737278.57872571618414831

Region 4845393.5368978617823913

Region 5942454.48396851224523029

Region 6746348.57585711321517126

Region 7732432.427687931662036

Region 8932521.38159110217225811

