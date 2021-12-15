ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Bank of England tells banks to preserve access to cash

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsE2f_0dMxD5ZC00
A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has told top banks to spell out by March how they will keep enough cash in circulation as COVID-19 accelerates its decline, saying it won't create a new body for distributing notes and coins.

Access to cash has become a politically sensitive issue as banks shut branches and more people use cards for payments, raising worries about people's ability to store, send and receive money. Over 5 million adults still rely on cash in their day-to-day lives, many of whom have limited access to banking.

A report for the Bank of England (BoE) last year proposed a "utility" or single entity responsible for distributing cash, which would be funded by banks.

The BoE said on Wednesday there was no consensus for this due to doubts over how quickly it could be set up given the complex IT challenges involved.

Instead, it was opting for industry-wide commitments to maintain sufficient resilience in cash distribution, improve efficiencies to cope with declining volumes, and reduce the environmental hit from processing cash.

Industry body UK Finance said on Wednesday major retail banks such as Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC have agreed that if a community's core cash service faces closure, cash machine network LINK will have the power to commission new services which the banks would fund.

These could include enhanced Post Office services, new free-to-use cash machines, and shared banking hubs.

"This is a great start, and I look forward to seeing the impact of industry’s announcements for new and improved cash facilities in local communities across the UK," Britain's financial services minister John Glen said.

NEW POWERS

The BoE set an end of March deadline for banks to submit individual plans on how they will back up their new commitments.

"To help support this, HM Treasury will provide the Bank of England with the powers that it needs to keep the wholesale infrastructure sustainable and resilient into the future," the BoE said in a statement.

The use of cash for payment transactions has slumped from just over half in 2010 to 17% in 2020, with the fall accelerating during the pandemic as some shops refused to handle notes and coins, requiring contactless payments instead.

Since lockdowns were lifted, cash withdrawals have gradually increased but in August 2021 cash machine withdrawals were 30-40% lower than the same period in 2019, the BoE said.

"Looking ahead, there is considerable uncertainty around the long term outlook for cash demand," the BoE said.

The Bank is also looking at the potential for a digital version of sterling, which could crimp cash usage further.

The Federation of Small Businesses said the new strategy would bring hope to communities that are losing bank branches and cash machines.

"This strategy marks a very important step forward. We now need government to deliver the access to cash legislation it promised many months ago to cement and build on the progress made today," the FSB said.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by William Maclean and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK businesses feel pressure from Omicron - Lloyds survey

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed on Tuesday. Lloyds Bank said its monthly business confidence survey, conducted between Nov. 26 and Dec. 10,...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

The Bank of England’s surprise rate rise

Residents of America’s biggest cities are struggling to book vaccine appointments because of the rising wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and TPG is joining the wave of private equity groups that are going public. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors were so taken aback by the Bank of England’s rate rise yesterday.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Bank#Barclays Bank#Cash Machines#Uk#The Bank Of England#Boe#Uk Finance#Lloyds#Natwest#Post Office#Hm Treasury
Forbes

The Fed And The Bank Of England Zig While The European Central Bank Zags

Investors Hope to Build on Wednesday’s Post-Fed Announcement Rally. Bank of England, European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan Unlikely to Follow Fed. Fed Plans to Accelerate Tapering as Economy Strengthens and Inflation Increases. Investors look to build on Wednesday’s post-Fed announcement as equity index futures are trading...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

The Bank of England hike rates by 0.15bps

(Kitco News) - Bank Of England (BoE) have raised their lending rate to 0.25% From 0.10%. One of the main comments from the report noted the committee continues to judge that there are two-sided risks around the inflation outlook in the medium term. It also noted, "Omicron will push down...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wincountry.com

Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases. (Reporting by David Milliken...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Better Late Than Never for the Bank of England

The stimulus era is formally over. The Bank of England’s surprise 15 basis point interest-rate increase on Thursday finally moved the agenda from pandemic recovery onto fighting inflation. The pound rose nearly 1% versus the dollar and the entire gilt yield curve rose about eight basis points. The conditions...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Round 2: Will the Bank of England hike this time?

Investing.com – The Bank of England is set to announce its latest decisions on monetary policy on Thursday and there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the decision. The policymaking Monetary Policy Committee is mostly expected to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 0.1% despite an improving...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
CURRENCIES
theiet.org

Major UK banks join forces to ensure future access to cash

The UK’s largest banks have entered into an agreement to share their services to ensure that smaller communities can maintain their access to cash. While cash payments were already declining year-on-year before the pandemic hit, Covid-19 accelerated the trend, with current usage 35 per cent below pre-Covid levels. One study from Merchant Machine found a 10 per cent decrease in the number of ATMs available to UK cardholders in 2020 alone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechSpot

The Bank of England says Bitcoin could become 'worthless'

A hot potato: Bitcoin is by far the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency, but BTC still has its detractors. Within that category is the Bank of England, which warns that those investing in the crypto should be ready to lose everything as it could at some point become “worthless.”
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Investors raise cash on hawkish central banks worries

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Investors raised cash allocations to 5.1% on growing concerns over central bank hawkishness, BofA Securities' monthly fund manager survey showed before key policy decisions this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other big central banks. The U.S. investment bank said "hawkish central banks" was the...
MARKETS
95.5 FM WIFC

IMF warns Bank of England against inaction on inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund warned the Bank of England on Tuesday to avoid an ‘inaction bias’ in its approach to combating price pressures as it said inflation in Britain was likely to hit a 30-year high of 5.5% next year. In an annual review...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bank of England warns on crypto-currency risks

Fast-growing crypto-currency assets could pose a danger to the established financial system, a senior Bank of England official has told the BBC. Although not much of UK households' wealth is currently held in assets such as Bitcoin, they are becoming more mainstream, said deputy Bank governor Sir Jon Cunliffe. If...
CURRENCIES
wkzo.com

Bank of England rejects major overhaul of cash system

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England has told top banks to spell out by March how they will keep enough cash in circulation as COVID-19 accelerates its decline, saying it won’t create a new body for distributing notes and coins. Access to cash has become a politically...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto assets a danger to the financial market – Bank of England

• Bank of England believes that cryptocurrencies could unbalance the financial market. • At least two million citizens in England trade in crypto assets. The BoE, better known as the Bank of England, spoke about using crypto assets and their problems to the traditional financial market. Since the middle of the year, the Bank of England has been against crypto, but its repressions have increased, supported by other European regulators.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy