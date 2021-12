Oracle expanded its Oracle Cloud service into the Nordic market for the first time with the launch of a new region located in Stockholm, Sweden. The company noted that it chose the location to meet growing demand in the area for cloud services among both private and public sector customers. The site will also allow it to tap into the Nordic market's growing technological advancement, which, Oracle noted, has consistently placed it near the top of the European Union's Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) in the areas of "human capital, broadband connectivity and the integration of digital technologies by businesses and digital public services."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO