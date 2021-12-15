Valley fire departments collecting items for Kentucky tornado victims

SUNBURY — Valley fire departments are asking for the public’s help in collecting supplies for tornado victims in Kentucky.

Late Friday and early Saturday morning, the massive storm that flattened much of Mayfield, Kentucky, and several other towns, has left more than 70 people dead so far, according to Associated Press reports.

The Lower Augusta Fire Department and the Good Will Hose Company, of Sunbury, decided to ask Valley residents to drop off supplies so they could be delivered to victims’ families which would be headed on the 900-mile trip to Kentucky on Monday morning.

Items that are being asked for are toys for the children, blankets, coats, cleaning supplies, toiletries, nonperishable food items pet supplies and paper products.

“Watching the news and videos and seeing all this destruction I said to myself we have to do something so I reached out to people and we all agreed we needed to do something,” Lower Augusta Fire Chief Mark Minnier said. “We need monetary donations right now as well as the supplies.”

Minnier said he will personally be going to Kentucky and is planning on staying for a few days to visit with fire departments.

“We are also asking any fire departments who have any used equipment that they could donate to please do so. We can take it down to them,” he said.

Minnier said he wanted to also thank Ryan Boyer, owner of Country Turf & Trail, just outside of Sunbury.

“He (Boyer) has been a huge help to us,” Minnier said.

Boyer donated several pieces of his own personal equipment to help with collections. Boyer will be driving to Kentucky with the rest of the crew Monday morning.

He said he may also stay in Kentucky a few days to help.

City resident Victoria Rosancrans said fire officials reached out to her and she was glad to help.

“This is what our volunteer firefighters do,” Rosancrans said. “They step up when people are in need and this shows it”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the weather event is tragic.

“This is the most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” Beshear said in a news conference.

More than 200 guardsmen from the National Guard were activated and even Gov. Tom Wolf has sent a team to Kentucky.

Wolf announced that two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) have been deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes crossed the state and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Wolf said. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”

The deployed members are part of the Incident Support Team that will coordinate the efforts of all US&R assets that are deployed to Kentucky.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, according to Wolf.

Wolf said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) system for requests for assistance. EMAC is a formal agreement that allows states to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.