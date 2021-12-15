ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Egg Supply, Cost In 2022 Relies On Massachusetts Lawmakers Striking A Deal

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

WESTWOOD, MA (CBS) – The price of just about everything has gone up, and come January 1, grocers say eggs could be hard to come by.

“There’s not going to be a supply unless lawmakers act,” said Lambert’s Market owner Nino Lambert.

Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to reach an agreement on how much space is required to house farm animals like chickens and pigs that produce breakfast staples.

A delay, Governor Charlie Baker tweeted, could drive up the price of eggs for consumers.

“I have a grandson who eats six fried eggs over easy every morning,” said one shopper. “I don’t know how they’re going to manage it!”

New England Brown Egg Council President Bill Bell told WBZ-TV the law as is will impact out-of-state farmers that supply 97% of the eggs in Massachusetts.

“There will literally be no eggs on the shelves. We can’t be doing something illegal,” said Bell. “This fix can’t be done on the last week of December.”

It’s frustrating for both shoppers and grocers struggling to stock their shelves amid supply chain issues nationwide.

“It’s very frustrating for me because eggs are a staple and it’s a very affordable meal that low-income people can feed their families,” Lambert explained. “Right now that can be taken off the table.”

Shoppers told WBZ that they’re already paying for more everyday essentials.

“People with large families, who can pay that much money for food?”

One Massachusetts egg farmer said even if lawmakers hammer out their differences, the price per carton could double in 2022.

CBS Boston

Statewide Egg Shortage May Be Avoided With Deal By Lawmakers

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts lawmakers may have averted a statewide egg shortage. According to the State House News Service, lawmakers have changed language on a voter-approved animal welfare law on how much space farmers must give animals. The law was supposed to take effect on January 1 but it could be delayed until August. Experts feared the original law would cut off 97% of the state’s egg supply. The House and Senate could approve the compromise as early as Monday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Proof Of Vaccination Policy And City Worker Vaccine Mandate Set For January

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday. The B-Together initiative requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. This will go into effect on January 15. Patrons and workers will first need to show proof of at least one vaccine shot. On February 15, proof of a second shot will then be required. Verification can be done by showing a vaccine card, a digital picture of a vaccine card, a picture of any official immunization record, a city-designated...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘My Mayor Is Not My Doctor’: Protesters Object Boston’s City Worker Vaccine Mandate, Proof Of Vaccination Policy

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced two initiatives to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. Starting January 15, many indoor spaces will need to require proof of vaccination, and city workers must become vaccinated along the same timeline. Proof of vaccination will be needed for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Protesters started outside and then moved inside during the announcement. They could be heard chanting, singing the Star-Spangled Banner, and yelling “shame on Wu.” “There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 13,717 New COVID-19 Cases Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 13,717 new confirmed COVID cases after no reports over the weekend. The state also reported 28 deaths from data on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 947,625. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,434. There were 225,622 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.91%. There are 1,513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 347 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Long Lines For COVID Testing As Cases Rise Ahead Of Christmas

BOSTON (CBS) – The line for COVID-19 testing stretched around the block outside Tufts Medical Center on Monday. People paced Tremont Street for more than three hours. “There are so few available at drug stores that this basically ended up being my only option if I want to see my family for Christmas,” said Louise Lyall, a law school student who said she needed a test before traveling home. It was a similar scene in testing locations around Massachusetts over the weekend and on Monday. Randolph Police put out an alert warning of traffic issues related to a drive-up testing location...
RANDOLPH, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Residents Debate Whether More COVID Restrictions Will Come As Cases Rise

BOSTON (CBS) — Spiking COVID cases across Massachusetts have both state and local representatives urgently reviewing their approach to the virus. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to make an announcement Monday, along the Boston Public Health Commission, regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March. “Not an ideal situation, but I trust the local government’s decisions and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

97% Of Massachusetts Breakthrough COVID Cases Were Not Hospitalized, DPH Says

BOSTON (CBS) — 97% of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death, according to a new review by the state’s Department of Health. The review also found that unvaccinated residents in the state were five times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated residents. The state defines being vaccinated as having two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The results were even more staggering between unvaccinated residents and those who have received a booster. It said that unvaccinated people were 31 times more likely to get COVID...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Down A Penny To $3.39 Per Gallon On Average In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are down, but only slightly in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average cost per gallon down a single penny from last week to $3.39. Despite the small decrease, the price for gas in Massachusetts is now nine cents higher than the national average. “A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “This demand increase should drive pump higher, but it’s been blunted by the wavering price of crude oil.” The price of gas in Massachusetts is three cents lower than a month ago and $1.23 higher than it was at this time last year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lynn Reinstates Mask Mandate On Monday

LYNN (CBS) — An indoor mask mandate is back in effect in Lynn Monday. It requires everyone ages two and older to wear a face-covering any public location regardless of vaccination status. Mayor Thomas McGee and Lynn Department of Public Health Director Michele Desmarais signed the order on Friday. Businesses must also post a notice about the mandate at their entrances. “Our positive cases in the last few months have steadily increased again, some days in triple digits, and although we have done a tremendous job with vaccinations which often tempers COVID symptoms, the virus is easily transmittable via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so wearing a mask specifically indoors in group settings will go a long way in helping to stop the spread and protect the most vulnerable among us,” Desmarais said in a statement.  
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Businesses In Lynn, Winchester Remind Customers To Mask Up

WINCHESTER (CBS) – Businesses in Lynn are reminding customers to mask up at the door following a citywide mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors, the owner of Andy’s Breakfast and Lunch in Lynn agrees with the tighter restrictions. “I think that’s the best idea to protect the customers and the employees also. It goes a long way to stop the virus,” he said. With new infections steadily rising in Massachusetts, not every community is requiring masks indoors. The Winchester Board of Health voted to lift their indoor mask mandate...
WINCHESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Arlington, Cambridge, Medford Among Cities And Towns Planning To Require Proof Of Vaccination

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will require proof of COVID vaccination for certain indoor spaces, and several mayors and community leaders in the Greater Boston area now say they plan to install similar policies in their neighborhoods. Starting Jan. 15, Boston will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness venues, and indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues. Leaders in Arlington, Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Salem, Somerville all said on Monday that they will try to enact similar policies while praising Wu. “It is imperative that we do everything in our power to keep our community...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive For COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for coronavirus. The Massachusetts senator tweeted the news on Sunday evening. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote. Warren also said she is tested regularly for COVID-19 and had tested negative earlier this week.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Homeowners Will Get Help To Get Lead Out Of Drinking Water

BOSTON (CBS) – Help is on the way for thousands of Massachusetts homeowners who could have lead in their drinking water. The White House released an action plan on Thursday making billions of dollars available to states to help homeowners remove lead from their homes. The most recent data from the state estimated 22,000 residences have lead in the pipes that carry water into their homes. Cities and towns are responsible for the pipe up to a homeowner’s property line, but the homeowner has to pay to replace the pipe from the property line into the home, which can cost thousands of dollars. The federal money will be available to help communities cover some of that cost. “In the United States, clean water has to be a right. With the CDC, we are going to be helping identify where those lead pipes are because if you can’t find them, you can’t fix them,” said White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. The plan could also help create maps that show where most lead service lines are located. The money will be put to work through state and federal agencies and will aslo help homeowners remove lead paint, which is found in many homes built before 1978.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Snow Totals For December 18, 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — Minor snow and sleet hit parts of New England on Saturday. Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers. Ashburnham (Mount Wataic) 1.5 inches Methuen 1.5″ Pepperell 1.4″ Haverhill 1.0″Methuen 0.8″Dracut 0.7″ East Andover 0.7″Lexington 0.6″Acton 0.3″ Sterling 0.3″ Cambridge 0.1″
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese’s New Mask Mandate For Masses Around Christmas Season Is In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — A new mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston-area during the holiday season is now officially in effect. Last week, the Boston Archdiocese announced the new mandates. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone wear masks if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules started Saturday and they will last through through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement on Dec. 9. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.” On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,300 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the most COVID-related deaths reported in a single day since March.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports Most COVID Cases In Single Day Since January, Most Deaths Since March

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 933,908. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,406. There were 113,092 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts continues to climb. It is now at 5.77%. There are 1,499 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 315 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area. The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky. Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks. Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes. Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: 908 Boston City Employees Out Of Compliance With ‘Vaccinate Or Test’ Program

BOSTON (CBS) — All Boston city workers who refuse to get vaccinated are required to test weekly or face penalties. But hundreds are not following the rules. As of Friday, the I-Team has learned that 908 Boston City employees were out of compliance with Boston’s “vaccinate or test” program. That means on top of not being vaccinated, hundreds did not produce the required negative COVID test last week. It’s an improvement from last month, when a spokesperson told the I-Team that more than a thousand workers had not met the requirements. Finding an affordable test has been a challenge for the general public,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car Driving Gov. Chris Sununu Involved In Crash In Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A car driving New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was involved in a crash in Concord, New Hampshire Friday. It happened on South Street at the intersection of Thorndike Street around 8 a.m.. No injuries were reported. According to police, a Chevy Malibu, driven by 79-year-old Theodore Holley, pulled out of Thorndike Street and onto South Street in front of the governor’s car, causing the crash. An on-duty State Police Sergeant was taking Sununu to the State House at the time. Anyone with information about the crash should call Lt. Daniel Baldassarre at 603-223-8769 or email him at Daniel.W.Baldassarre@dos.nh.gov.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

New MBTA Contract Offers Plan To Increase Worker Retention, Recruitment Amid Bus Driver Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 have finalized a new two-year labor contract with the MBTA that includes provisions to increase retention and recruitment of drivers. This after the MBTA said they were cutting bus routes beginning Dec. 19 due to a bus driver shortage. “Our first priority remains to provide riders with the vital public transit services they need each day to get to work, to get to schools, for medical appointments, and for other crucial daily activities. We think this deal helps support that priority in many ways,” Local 589 President Jim Evers said. A key part of the agreement would convert part-time employees to full-time employees and offers an option for hiring bonuses for operators. Local 589 represents transit professionals, including bus, van, subway and light rail operators.
BOSTON, MA
