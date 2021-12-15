ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired - CNBC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDxnH_0dMuldRY00

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

A memo circulated by Google's leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.

After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported.

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination.

When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to office for about three days a week from Jan. 10. read more

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Amazon Investors Call for Independent Employee Safety Audit After Illinois Tornado

A group of shareholders is demanding Amazon run an independent audit to assess how the company treats its employees. Mary Beth Gallagher, the director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, the group that filed the resolution, told Cheddar it wants to invest in companies that protect shareholders and specifically noted concerns about productivity quotas and employee surveillance. The company's worker safety initiatives have been questioned even before a tornado killed six people at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois this month. "What we want to see is Amazon centering workers' voices and having an independent review that hears directly from workers themselves who know the conditions that they're working under and the pressures they face," she said.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Alphabet Inc#Omicron
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended on Tuesday imposing "maximum contact restrictions" at once, to fight a looming tide of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The body also recommended restricting travel only to what was absolutely necessary, accelerating the...
TRAVEL
Reuters

SoftBank-backed Cohesity confidentially files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Cohesity, a data management software company backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain announced on Tuesday 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country’s hospitality sector and other businesses. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would help...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

ING to quit French retail banking market, jobs at risk

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING (INGA.AS) will quit the French retail banking business, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could affect 460 employees. ING added talks were continuing with other companies regarding its French retail banking client portfolio. French newspaper Les Echos had...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy