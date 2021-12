Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK faces a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions, scientists say. The number of deaths from the variant by the end of April could range from 25,000 to 75,000 depending on how well vaccines perform, they said. But the experts behind the study said there was still uncertainty around the modelling. And another scientist who is not linked to the research said the study's worst case scenarios were unlikely.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO