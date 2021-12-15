ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS First Drive: The Driver’s EV to Beat

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dah5A_0dMuPnq200

You could make a strong argument that the GTS is the epitome of the modern Porsche, and – by extension – that the new 2022 Taycan GTS is sweet spot in its electric line-up. Promising to combine enthusiast-pleasing performance with luxury and practicality, the GTS badge also debuts the first electric Sport Turismo, a third body style for the high-end EV.

It’s certainly a case of “last, but not least”: from its single model origins, there’s now a GTS version of every two-door and four-door in Porsche’s range. The Taycan GTS may not have a gas engine like its badge-mates, but that doesn’t mean the Germans have forgotten the core appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRwyu_0dMuPnq200

Porsche has the GTS styling recipe down to a fine art, by now, and the Taycan flavor doesn’t stray too far from there. The front gets a SportsDesign bumper, more angular under the squinting headlamps to help funnel airflow into the side vents. LED-Matrix Design headlamps are standard, with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, though given a black finish unique among the Taycan range.

The skirts are unique, too, with high-gloss black inserts, and as standard the side mirrors are a mix of exterior color and gloss black. Optionally, you can have them match the body completely, or switch to carbon fiber. 20-inch Turbo S Aero Design wheels are standard, while the 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels you see here – altogether shedding 11 pounds versus the next-lightest set – are available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUyT3_0dMuPnq200

At the back, there’s a new louvered-design red diffuser with more high-gloss black inlays. Porsche finishes things off with black logos and badging, along with matching black window trim and red brake calipers.

The result is clearly Taycan, but distinct enough to stand out in the EV crowd. To be more unique, of course, you can skip the standard Taycan and go straight to the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. Unofficially the all-electric wagon enthusiasts have been blissfully dreaming of for years, it effectively takes the Cross Turismo body style but pairs it with the stance of the regular car and no plastic wheel arch cladding.

I happen to think the result looks epic – I am, I should point out, a big fan of wagons – but it’s also considerably more flexible should you need extra convincing. More than 42 cu-ft of cargo space for a start, and 3.6-inches more rear headroom thanks to the change in roofline. Porsche will sell you not only roof rails to match, but a very fancy rear bike carrier that’s rated to tote up to three bikes (including heavier e-bikes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMLWL_0dMuPnq200

Much as with the styling, the performance strikes a balance between the current extremes of the Taycan line-up. 509 horsepower – 590 hp in overboost mode – may be lower than the Taycan Turbo, but the 626 lb-ft of torque is the same. 0-60 mph arrives in 3.5 seconds, an arguably negligible half a second slower than the Turbo, and top speed is an electronically-limited 155 mph.

What’s important is how Porsche has achieved all that. Every all-wheel drive Taycan variant shares the same front electric motor, but the automaker has two sizes for the rear. The GTS uses the same unit as the Turbo and Turbo S – larger and more potent than that in the 4S – only programmed for less horsepower. The sacrifice not only saves you some money but also helps with thermal load since the rear motor doesn’t have to work so hard, an important consideration if you’re considering track days in your EV.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard along with PTV+, together with 390 mm front brakes with 6-piston calipers and 358mm rear brakes. They’re iron, but surface-coated and carbon ceramics are optional; so, too, is rear axle steering and dynamic chassis control. Pricing kicks off at $131,400 for the Taycan GTS and $133,300 for the GTS Sport Turismo (both plus $1,350 destination), though as with any Porsche you can easily send the sticker spiraling with extras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxxxb_0dMuPnq200

If you’re reticent, don’t take the test drive. The GTS badge has always unabashedly proclaimed a driver’s car, maybe not the most potent or the very fastest in a straight line, but beguiling and engaging in a way the raw numbers can’t quite express. The Taycan may switch out the gas engine, but the GTS spirit is here in spades.

It is, above all else, fun. Fun in the “turn around and run that good road again” sense; fun in the “take the long route home because it twists and turns a little more” way. A rock-solid reminder that chassis and suspension and drivetrain setup are as much alchemy as they are science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtZsq_0dMuPnq200

Being electric only helps, not hinders, all that. There are gas cars with similar horsepower and torque, true, but they don’t give it all to you from the very get-go. The immediacy of their delivery turn the Taycan GTS into a rocket, belying the not-inconsiderable curb weight (5,077 pounds for the sedan and 5,152 pounds for the Sport Turismo).

You’d think, once you reached the first corner, that physics and heft would have their collective say. Instead, the GTS sails through the bends, communicative and eager. There are Sport and a Sport+ drive modes, both cranking up the experience, but even at its most uncapped there’s none of that sense some fast cars give that you’re flirting with things seriously out of your depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY3O9_0dMuPnq200

Could you still screw things up royally? Sure, though Porsche’s blend of safety tech and dialed-in polish would give you plenty of warning before that actually happened. The result is a sense of reassurance that coaxes out a little more from you with every straight and corner that passes.

Perhaps the most immediately-noticeable difference between Sport and Sport+ modes is the soundtrack. Porsche cooked up a custom noise – inside and out – for the Taycan GTS, which it compares to the unique sounds that internal combustion GTS models with their sports exhausts produce. It’s based on the actual sounds that the EV’s motors make, albeit synthesized and modified, and then “optimally replayed” according to how you’re driving.

The result is… not bad at all. Maybe the biggest complement I can pay is that I actually stopped noticing it most of the time: it just became a subconscious indicator of speed and motor power. If you want, you can turn it off with an easily-found option in the menus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6unB_0dMuPnq200

Weird electric burbling is something all EVs have had to deal with. One of the more controversial aspects of the Taycan in particular, though, has been Porsche’s approach to regenerative braking. Contrary to many reports, the EV does make use of regen: in fact, it can gather 265-290 kW, model depending, during braking. What sets it apart from most electric rivals, though, is that Porsche expects you to manage that yourself with the brake pedal, rather than through a one-pedal driving mode.

Indeed, there’s no such mode here, despite how convenient being able to control speed with the accelerator alone can be. Porsche’s argument is that consistent pedal performance is more important, which isn’t necessarily untrue. Its auto-regen mode – which uses the front-facing camera to magically adjust the regeneration levels depending on the speed and distance of the vehicle ahead – does rather undermine that a little, though it’s so useful on the freeway that I can probably forgive the mixed-messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Vp1D_0dMuPnq200

The big takeaway, however, is just how good the Taycan GTS is at shedding speed. A circular gauge on the dashboard shows how much of that is down to regen: when that fills up, the physical brakes weigh in. Most of the time, though, you’re topping up the battery as you slow, and Porsche’s brake action is gloriously predictable and easy to modulate. The point where the discs and pistons actually get involved is pretty much seamless, too.

Snick the drive mode dial on the steering wheel to “Normal,” and the GTS puts in a surprisingly refined showing in rush hour traffic. The suspension is on the firm side, there’s no denying that, but not so much as to be uncomfortable or crashy. Meanwhile, there’s more than sufficient punch to squirt you between cross-lane gaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4ZGR_0dMuPnq200

Lane-keeping assistance is standard, while adaptive cruise control is optional. So, too, is Porsche InnoDrive, its “Level 2.5” system which – courtesy of highway mapping and a bevy of sensors – promises to do things like lane-centering and adjust speed to upcoming turns. It’s still a hands-on-wheel system (albeit relying on capacitive touch sensors in the wheel rather than application of torque), though.

Porsche is embracing over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing the Taycan to incrementally improve – or, for that matter, owners with buyer’s remorse to fill in some of the gaps on the spec sheet later down the line. If you bought ACC but not InnoDrive, for example, you can try a three month test subscription or just add the feature outright with a single payment. It stays with the car when resold, too.

In the future, assuming US safety regulators give the green light to so-called active headlamp tech, the Taycan could in theory get an OTA update to enable the 84 individual LEDs in each unit. That way they can each be controlled independently – just as they already are in Europe – for clever features like driving with high-beams without dazzling oncoming vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFxye_0dMuPnq200

Something that can’t be upgraded digitally – and which is well worth adding from the factory – is the Taycan’s new Variable Light Control roof. It’s a full glass panel, but split into nine segments that can each be set to transparent or opaque. As well as fully clear or fully dimmed, there are two patterns and the ability to swipe your finger across the touchscreen to treat the segments as a roller-shade.

Electrochromic sunroofs aren’t new, but Porsche has used a liquid-crystal system instead. The result is much faster in operation – unlike existing tech, which can take 30+ seconds to dim or clear – and feels positively space-age in operation. It’s available on both the GTS sedan and the GTS Sport Turismo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDKYX_0dMuPnq200

As for the rest of the cabin, the black brushed-aluminum interior package is standard, with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with memory, GTS logos on the headrests, a heated GT Sport steering wheel in Race-Tex, and more Race-Tex on the roof lining and dashboard. An extended leather trim package is available, while the Sport Chrono package is standard.

Porsche does a reasonable job of skirting the line between high-tech dashboard and driver focus. The Sport Chrono stopwatch is the only analog gauge: everything else is digital, spread across three screens. The driver’s graphics are clean and easy to follow, while two stacked touchscreens in the center console handle things like navigation, multimedia, HVAC, settings, and everything else.

I like Porsche’s infotainment system, as offered on other recent models, though I’ll need time in a US-spec car to see whether the Charging Planner lives up to the promises. In theory, it’ll more intelligently precondition the battery for an upcoming charge: redirecting excess heat there from the motor, for example, if you’re likely to end up at your next charging station before the battery pack would ordinarily warm up and support the fastest possible rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVSDZ_0dMuPnq200

Range is still, of course, the stumbling block for many when it comes to considering an EV, and the Taycan hasn’t had an easy time of it there. An underwhelming EPA rating, back when the Porsche first launched in the US, began an “on-paper versus real-world” saga that continues through to today, with many Taycan owners reporting their day to day experience with the car is that it lasts a lot longer than the official numbers would suggest.

Final range figures for the Taycan GTS’ standard 94.3 kWh Performance Battery Plus haven’t been shared yet. The less-powerful Taycan 4S is rated for 227 miles with that pack; the more-potent Taycan Turbo for 212 miles. With a 99% full battery, the dashboard estimate was 225 miles, but I wouldn’t want to extrapolate from my day’s enthusiastic driving as to what the GTS could achieve more generally.

What I can say, though, is that recharging is fast – if the stars align. With Porsche’s 800 volt architecture and up to 270 kW DC fast charging support, locate the right plug and in theory you can go from 5% to 80% in under 23 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7hHj_0dMuPnq200

In practice, with an Electrify America 350 kW charger and the Taycan GTS at around 40%, I was adding juice at a rate of around 6.5 miles per minute according to the onboard computer. Obviously that’ll depend exactly on how profligate you are with your right foot later, but it’s genuinely fast nonetheless.

With Porsche lacking its own charging network, however – bar the hardware being installed at its dealers – you’re at the mercy of third-party locations, and that can be a mixed bag. My Electrify America bay was working, but the one next to it wasn’t, and drivers finding broken chargers (or, arguably even more frustrating, chargers that appear functional but when you plug them in simply… don’t work) is a common complaint.

That’s not, ostensibly, Porsche’s fault, but it’s a cold reality which will undermine the prestige experience of any high-end EV – particularly given the relative rarity of DC fast chargers even when they’re all working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmOLT_0dMuPnq200

Nonetheless, such practicalities struggle to dim the appeal of the 2022 Taycan GTS. Like other Porsche models to wear that badge, it strikes a glorious balance in the heartland of the range. More rewarding performance than the cheaper Taycan variants, yet more attainable – and, frankly, more usable – than the expensive Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, it really does feel like the perfect configuration.

I suspect most will go for the Taycan GTS sedan, though it’s tough to overstate the in-person allure of the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. Pictures really don’t do the EV justice. Either way, what stands out is how Porsche’s enthusiast appeal is found in more than just how fast it can go in a straight line. 2022 looks set to bring some strong competition in the high-end electric category, but it already feels like the Taycan GTS will prove to be the benchmark when it comes to outright fun behind the wheel.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Ken Block has a new Gymkhana toy, and it’s all-electric

American professional rally driver Ken Block has a new toy for Hoonigan’s next Gymkhana series of videos. After drifting all over the place while climbing Pikes Peak in Climbkhana, German automaker Audi wants Block to do it all over again with an all-electric vehicle. As expected, Block’s new car...
CARS
SlashGear

Hyundai EV strategy reconfirmed with standard range Ioniq 5 with RWD

We stand corrected. In a previous press release, South Korean automaker Hyundai said all U.S.-bound Ioniq 5 EVs would have the 77.4 kWh long-range battery pack offered in single and dual-motor configurations. As it turns out, Hyundai has reconfirmed its EV strategy by unveiling the base prices of its much-awaited EV, and the list includes a standard range option with … Continue reading
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche Cars: What’s New on the 911, Taycan, and More

Porsche knows how to start with a good thing and make it even better. For 2022, updates for its sports cars, sedans, and wagons can be summarized as incremental changes. But condensing details like that doesn't account for the major development some of these vehicles received to make them higher performance and higher tech. Delve into the specifics—and revel in Porsche's expanded Paint To Sample program—on the following pages.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Design#Porsche Cars#Porsche Taycan#Taycan 4s#Vehicles#Ev#Germans#Rs
CarBuzz.com

Best Look Yet At The Porsche Macan EV

Porsche is struggling to keep the all-new electric Macan under wraps. Last month, a prototype was spied showing off its rear active spoiler, and now the electric SUV has been caught once again enduring some intensive cold-weather testing. This time, our spy photographers spotted the Macan prototype at a charging station, where it was encountering some problems that caused it to break down.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

We Drive Porsche's Mission R Electric Concept Race Car

Electric cars are supposed to be quiet, but this one isn't. This very loud EV is the Mission R, a 1073-hp one-of-one concept/racer that provides a look at a potential future for customer sports-car racing, a niche that Porsche usually feeds with 911s. While the Mission R might not sound like any race car we've ever driven, the same advice applies: Wear earplugs. From inside it sounds like you're sitting next to a washing machine with a bad bearing as it kills itself during a spin cycle. Credit the two straight-cut reduction gears (one front and one rear) that transmit power to mechanical limited-slip differentials.
CARS
insideevs.com

Sleek Porsche Vision Gran Turismo EV Racer Coming To GT7

If you want to get a glimpse into the near future, to see what electric racing cars will evolve into, then the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a great place to start. It was recently announced that it will be available exclusively in Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in the famed racing game series due out on March 4, 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's Future EVs Will All Feel Unique To Drive

When Porsche revealed the Mission R electric race car concept, it was pretty clear that this is what an electric Porsche 718 Cayman would look like. Porsche said as much shortly thereafter, and a later interview with Autocar revealed that we could expect a mid-engine feel from the future electric 718 twins. Now Dr. Frank Walliser, the head of Porsche's sports cars division, has spoken to Road & Track, revealing that the concept is not very far off from what a production 718 EV could be like. Obviously, there are aspects of the car that would need to be toned down on the production version, but these are surprisingly few and far between.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Jalopnik

What Do You Want To Know About The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Oh dang, it’s an electric Porsche wagon that doesn’t have the extra body cladding and taller ride height. That’s bound to be a winner of a package, both in the looks and performance department. As is typical with Porsche’s GTS badge, the Taycan GTS offers unique styling, a bit more power and performance than the S model, and a whole bunch of standard features that would cost a lot more in options on other non-GTS models. Is the Taycan GTS a bargain, then?
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Expands Track App To Panamera, Cayenne, And Taycan

More Porsche owners than ever will now be able to track their lap times and improve their driving thanks to the newly announced expansion of the Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA). Effective immediately, the app will be available to owners of the Taycan, the Panamera, and the Cayenne. The one...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Porsche Panamera GTS First Test: One Hell of a Big Bang

The Porsche Panamera GTS has long been the best-balanced four-door sports car in the German carmaker's lineup. Sleek, fast, great to drive, and relatively affordable, the Panamera GTS was the easy enthusiast's choice if you were in the market for a family-friendly Porsche performance car. But with the introduction of the electric Porsche Taycan sedan in 2020, the Panamera was no longer the only game in town when it came to family fastbacks. The updated for 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS rights the ship somewhat, but the question remains—is it still the sweet spot in Porsche's sedan lineup?
CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Made Me a Better Driver

The sign of a great sports car is neither agility nor drama, stats nor speed. Real quality is measured in confidence. Exceptional machines don’t just deliver a better experience; they give you the opportunity to be better yourself. Behind the wheel of the Cayman GTS 4.0, I finally felt like I rose to the occasion.
CARS
AutoExpress

New Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 review

The Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo finally proves that EVs really can be as exciting to drive as they are fast, as practical to use as they are desirable – albeit at a high price here. There are few excuses required for this car. It even has a 313-mile range and can be charged to 80 per cent of this in less than 23 minutes. If this is the future, it’s not just bright, it’s downright brilliant.
CARS
Carscoops

Kia EV6 Shows Its Prowess In The Moose Test, Matches Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The Kia EV6 is a very important car for the South Korean automaker and as this test reveals, it can perform very well in the infamous moose test. Like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60, the Kia EV6 uses the group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is offered in a number of different guises. For its test, km77 got its hands on Europe’s EV6 GT-Line model, which is the equivalent of the Long Range RWD sold in the U.S. with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a single 225 hp electric motor.
CARS
The Day

Porsche Cayman GTS sings sweet music for the sports car purist

In this age of rapid technological change, we crave analog experiences. We enjoy unplugged instrumental music. Or cozying up with a page-turning novel rather than a digital Kindle. In the auto world, the normally aspirated, rear-wheel-drive manual sports car is the purist's choice. MX-5 Miata, Mustang GT, Subaru BRZ. The...
MUSIC
insideevs.com

We Drive All The EVs At Out Of Spec's EV Media Summit

InsideEVs is proud to present the eighty-eighth episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
CARS
Autosport Online

Ex-F1 driver Nasr heads Porsche's LMDh charge for 2023

Nasr and Cameron were confirmed as Porsche factory drivers beginning next year on Saturday evening when Porsche unveiled its motorsport programmes for 2022. They will be "involved intensively in further development of Porsche's LMDh prototype", according to a statement from the German manufacturer. Both Nasr and Cameron had been closely...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai RM20e EV Prototype First Drive: Bring It On

Everything about this is the best kind of silly: Hyundai's N team has essentially turned a Veloster into a mid-engine race car with 810 horsepower. That's a crazy amount of muscle for your average race car, and especially so for one with a wheelbase this short. But it's no joke; it's the Hyundai RM20e prototype.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy