NFL salary cap 2022: Where all 32 teams stand
The NFL salary cap for the 2022 season is now pretty much set at $208.2 million after a major downswing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Said cap is an increase of roughly $26 million from the 2021 campaign. This puts a lot of teams in great positions to be active on the NFL free agent and trade markets.
Below, we look at the five teams in the best situation. All come from the AFC and boast one thing in common. As of right now, they all have starting quarterbacks who are playing under their rookie deals. We also look at the teams in salary cap hell and those in between in checking in on all 32 teams.
Miami Dolphins
- NFL salary cap room: $61.23 million
- Key Miami Dolphins free agents: Will Fuller, Mike Gesicki
With Tua Tagovailoa likely set to return next season under new head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins find themselves in a great situation to add to their talent level.
There’s one core free agent that general manager Chris Grier has to consider re-signing. That’s tight end Mike Gesicki. As we saw with McDaniel and George Kittle with the San Francisco 49ers, the new Fins head coach relies a great deal on his tight ends. Look for Gesicki’s new contract to rival the four-year, $56 million extension Mark Andrews just signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
Los Angeles Chargers
- NFL salary cap room: $57.53 million
- Key Los Angeles Chargers free agents: Linval Joseph, Chris Harris, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton
With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert aboard, the Chargers find themselves in a great position. Already a top-end signal caller, Herbert is slated to count a mere $7.3 million against the cap next season. That gives Chargers general manager Tom Telesco a whole lot of room to work with. Given that LA has already extended Joey Bosa , this is magnified further.
Sure Mike Williams will likely be a major priority for the Chargers once March comes calling. However, there’s also some big needs for Los Angeles if it wants to take advantage of the remainder of Herbert’s rookie contract. Right tackle, linebacker and cornerback are three areas the Chargers could look to address on the open market after missing out on the playoffs following a Week 18 meltdown against the Las Vegas Raiders .
Jacksonville Jaguars
- NFL salary cap room: $56.10 million
- Key Jacksonville Jaguars free agents: Cam Robinson, Tre Herndon, D.J Chark
What an absolute dumpster fire these Jaguars were under Urban Meyer last season. How bad was it? Dude was fired after a mere 13 games. Now hat Jacksonville added a respected new head coach in Doug Pederson , there might be some interest in free agents joining this organization.
The Jags are expected to have north of $56 million in cap space to work with. Even if they hand Cam Robinson a lucrative long-term deal, that number would sit at $47-plus million. That’s plenty of cash for Baalke to work with. Whether he spends it wisely remains to be seen.
Cincinnati Bengals
- NFL salary cap room: $48.78 million
- Key Cincinnati Bengals free agents: Riley Reiff, Jessie Bates
It’s not like Cincinnati actually spends money in free agency. That might seem a bit harsh or hyperbolic. But it has been the name of the game under general manager Duke Tobin. Will that change with Cincinnati having earned a tript to Super Bowl LVI under young head coach Joe Burrow ? We have no idea.
What we do know is that these Bengals did go against the grain some last off-season by signing the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Riley Reiff. They’ll need to address the offensive line in front of Burrow after he was sacked seven times in Cincinnati’s Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams .
New York Jets
- NFL salary cap room: $44.73 million
- Key New York Jets free agents: Marcus Maye, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder
Jets general manager Joe Douglas spent big time last off-season, adding the likes of Carl Lawson, Corey Davis and Sheldon Rankins for the combined lump sum of $93.5 million. It did not pay off. Lawson missed the entire season to injury while Davis found himself injury-plagued throughout the campaign.
Will this force Douglas into re-thinking his strategy? We’re not too sure. What we do know is that hitting in free agency is going to be key for this team if the Jets want to return to relevance after an ugly four-win season. At the very least, getting young quarterback Zach Wilson some help should be in the cards here.Also Read:
9 players who could be 2022 NFL cap casualties
NFL salary cap 2022: Other teams with cap space
- Denver Broncos: $39.19 million
- Indianapolis Colts: $36.99 million
- Seattle Seahawks: $35.40 million
- Washington Commanders: 30.35 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $29.60 million
- Chicago Bears: $26.58 million
- Cleveland Browns: $24.87 million
- Philadelphia Eagles: $20.93 million
- Detroit Lions: $20.13 million
- Houston Texans: $19.86 million
- Las Vegas Raiders: $19.75 million
- Carolina Panthers: $15.04 million
- Kansas City Chiefs: $11.50 million
- Baltimore Ravens: $9.79 million
- New England Patriots: $7.33 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $6.87 million
- San Francisco 49ers: $2.95 million
- Arizona Cardinals: $2.74 million
Teams over the NFL salary cap
- New Orleans Saints: -$76.16 million
- Green Bay Packers: -$34.48 million
- Dallas Cowboys: -$21.16 million
- Minnesota Vikings: -$14.73 million
- Los Angeles Rams: -$13.17 million
- New York Giants: -$11.56 million
- Tennessee Titans: -$6.91 million
- Atlanta Falcons: -$1.93 million
- Buffalo Bills: -$1.33 million
