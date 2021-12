Republican Sen. Rand Paul is catching flak for requesting federal aid for his home state of Kentucky after the severe weather that flattened towns and killed dozens of people this past weekend. The combative libertarian has long opposed giving federal aid to states that experience severe weather like the tornadoes that ripped through parts of the South and Midwest, arguing that any funds provided by the government should be offset by cuts elsewhere in the federal budget.

