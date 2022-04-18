We tested 16 cutting boards and these 4 deserve a place in your kitchen

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Lily Alig

Whether you're slicing and dicing for a gourmet meal or refreshing day-old take-out, you need a durable cutting board that resists stains and smells. Cutting boards protect the surfaces of your kitchen and the right ones help keep your knives sharp. Some boards can also be used for serving. "Ask yourself, are you going to be utilitarian, doing a lot of prep work that no one is going to see? Or are you in an open kitchen and using the board for food preparation and presentation?" advised Tony Pechenik, president and cutting board craftsman at Artisanal Boards .

Well-crafted wood boards are as beautiful as they are practical. Both wood and bamboo cutting boards can last for years and even heal from certain cuts, but they can be pricier and need to be regularly coated in food-safe mineral oil. Plastic boards are typically dishwasher safe and inexpensive, but they scar easily and will need to be replaced more frequently. Glass cutting boards dull your knives and should only be used for serving.

We tested 16 cutting boards ranging from plastic blend sets to Japanese Hinoki wood. In addition, we spoke to three experts who use cutting boards and also make them: Pechenik, Frank Proto, director of culinary operations at the Institute of Culinary Education , and Martin Bucknavage, senior food safety extension associate at the Penn State department of food science . Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and recommends kitchen products .

Here are the best cutting boards of 2022

Best cutting board overall: William Sonoma Acacia End-Grain Cutting Board, available at Williams Sonoma, $79.95

This end-grain board is easy to maintain compared to other wood boards and looks stylish on the counter or as a serving board.

Best bamboo cutting board: Totally Bamboo 3-Piece Cutting Board Set, available at Amazon, $17.99

Bamboo cutting boards like the ones in the Totally Bamboo Set offer low maintenance longevity and low environmental impact.

Best plastic cutting board: OXO Good Grips Polypropylene Cutting and Carving Board, available at Amazon, $32.95

The OXO Good Grips Board is perfect if you're looking for one that you don't have to treat gently but will still hold up under chopping and slicing.

Best cutting mat: Crate and Barrel Flexible Grip Mat, available at Crate and Barrel, $19.95

The Crate and Barrel cutting mats are textured to stay stable on the counter, stain-resistant, and dishwasher safe.

Lily Alig/Insider

Best cutting board overall

The Williams Sonoma Acacia End-grain Cutting Board is easy to maintain compared to other wood boards and looks stylish on the counter or as a serving board.

Material: Acacia end-grain wood

Acacia end-grain wood Dimensions: 12" x 12" x 2"

12" x 12" x 2" Dishwasher safe: No

No Reversible cutting surface: No

Pros: Smell and stain resistant, good for preparation and serving

Cons: Not reversible

The Williams Sonoma Acacia End-Grain Cutting Board combines style and practicality. Cherry and beet juice washed right off the surface, and any lingering stains disappeared into the dark wood grain. Similarly, the board did not hold onto garlic or onion smells. Williams Sonoma suggests coating the board with mineral oil before your first use. After using the board repeatedly over a week, the wood still felt smooth and looked hydrated.

This cutting board came the highest off the counter, about two inches, due to the thick wood and feet at the corners of the board. Though slight, the lift made it more comfortable to use compared to the other cutting boards that lay flat on the table. The feet and the weight do make this board harder to store or move around the kitchen, but the end-grain wood pattern is attractive enough to leave the board out all the time.

Acacia wood is a hardwood known for durability, similar to maple. I did not feel my knife sinking into the acacia wood, nor did I feel a difference when starting from different sides of the grain. Williams Sonoma recommends coating the board in mineral oil once a month or when you notice the texture feels dry.

Lily Alig/Insider

Best bamboo cutting board

Bamboo cutting boards like the ones in the Totally Bamboo 3-Piece Cutting Board Set offer low maintenance longevity and low environmental impact.

Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Dimensions: 8" x 6" x 3/8", 11" x 8.5" x 3/8", 13" x 9.5" x 3/8"

8" x 6" x 3/8", 11" x 8.5" x 3/8", 13" x 9.5" x 3/8" Dishwasher safe: No

No Reversible cutting surface: Yes

Pros: Affordable, smell and stain resistant, sustainable resource

Cons: Cut-out handle decreases cutting space

The three bamboo sets we tested all resisted odors better than other types of wood. However, the Totally Bamboo boards resisted both smells and stains equally well. The stains were almost entirely gone after scrubbing the board with soap, and by the next day I couldn't even tell where the discoloration had been. After cutting, I noticed only surface-level scratches and no deep grooves.

Bamboo requires the same maintenance as wood: coat the surface with mineral oil once a month or when it feels dry, and do not submerge it in water. The Totally Bamboo boards are thinner than the majority of the wooden ones, which makes them easy to store, but they don't feel as sturdy and are almost flat against the countertop.

If you have environmental concerns, bamboo is a sustainable material that doesn't require pesticides to produce. Additionally, this bamboo set is a great budget option because it gives you three boards at a lower price than some single wood boards.

Lily Alig/Insider

Best plastic cutting board

The OXO Good Grips Polypropylene Cutting and Carving Board is perfect if you're looking for one that you don't have to treat gently but will still hold up under chopping and slicing.

Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Dimensions: 21" x 11" x 14.34"

21" x 11" x 14.34" Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Reversible cutting surface: Yes

Pros: Large cutting surface, rubber edges keep the board level and steady

Cons: May be too large to fit in some dishwashers, less durable than wood

Unlike wood, plastic boards do not heal from scratches, so it is important that the material is durable enough to hold up under regular use without deep scarring. While we haven't used the OXO board long term, it was only surface-level scratched by the chef's knife and the serrated knife, which is pretty standard for plastic. Chopping on the OXO board was easy because my knife didn't dig into the surface, so quick, dicing motions felt smooth.

This board maximizes the available cutting surface by placing the juice well right at the edge. The well is deep enough to hold run off juices, but doesn't take away from the cutting space. I smelled the board right after I scraped off the garlic and onions; it smelled so neutral I almost doubted whether I had cut the onions in the first place.

Lily Alig

Best cutting mat

The Crate and Barrel cutting mats are textured to stay stable on the counter, stain-resistant, and dishwasher safe.

Material: BPA-free polypropylene

BPA-free polypropylene Dimensions: 14" x 11.5" x 0.25"

14" x 11.5" x 0.25" Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Reversible cutting surface: No

Pros: Dishwasher safe, does not stain or retain scent, easily stored

Cons: One-sided cutting surface, some food clings to grooves

Cutting mats are thin pieces of durable plastic, and most come in multi-colored sets intended to help prevent cross-contamination. Since they're thin and maneuverable, you can easily use multiple mats during cooking and keep one of them separate for raw meat. The best set we tested was the Crate and Barrel Flexible Cutting Mats. The set of four comes in cool blues and greys, with a cut out on the edge so you can hang them for storage.

Overall, the biggest issue with cutting mats is that they can slide around on the countertop. The Crate and Barrel Mats won out over the others we tested largely because they were the most stable on the counter. Both sides are textured, but the bottom has a wide grid pattern that is almost a little tacky.

The cutting side has a tighter grid pattern. I noticed this actually helps stickier food, like cheese or onions, come off the board easier. However, when you prep something that has small crumbs, like when I chopped a chocolate baking bar, bits can get stuck in the grid. With scrubbing and a strong faucet, or just throwing it in the dishwasher, this isn't a huge problem.

Lily Alig/Insider

What else we recommend

What else we tested

Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Plus 2-Piece Set: This Joseph Joseph board has an angled handle that, when you squeeze it, folds the body of the board to form almost a funnel – way easier to move food from prepping to cooking. However, the design means the board doesn't lay entirely flat on the counter and the angled handle limits the board's maneuverability. Those issues kept it out of my top picks.

Cooler Kitchen Cutting Mat Set: This is a great budget set of four if you're looking to quickly and cheaply add cutting surfaces to your kitchen. The mats are a great size and didn't warp in the dishwasher. Though the mats do have a waffle texture on the back, they still slipped on the counter more than the Crate and Barrel ones.

Fifth and Cherry End-Grain Cutting Board: This cutting board is an investment, coming in at over $200 and with a lifetime warranty The 2-inch thick end-grain wood is beautiful and practical, resisting scent and color. However, it's an extravagant purchase, and I'd recommend most people stick with something more affordable for regular use.

Shun Hinoki Cutting Board : The Shun boards felt great under my knife and were lightweight. Per the manufacturer instructions, I rubbed a cut lemon over stains and the discoloration almost disappeared. However, the pale wood does stain easily, and when I let stains linger, as can happen in a busy kitchen, the lemon technique did not help. The stains faded when scrubbed with soap, but the color did not disappear and the texture of the board became rougher.

Williams Sonoma Antibacterial Synthetic Cutting and Carving Board : It was a tight race between this board and the OXO for best plastic. The William Sonoma board resisted smells and stains, but the serrated knife cut slightly deeper into the surface than it did on the OXO.

Farberware Bamboo Cutting Board, set of 3 : This set is another great option for those who prefer bamboo boards. Because there are no cut-out handles, there is more available cutting surface than our best bamboo pick. However, these boards stained easier than the Totally Bamboo boards.

Victorinox Allrounder : This board was the thinnest board we tested and made of sustainable wood fibers. It's lightweight, dishwasher safe, and doesn't retain scent or stain. The reason it is not a top pick is because it scarred with the first pass of the serrated knife. This is not a deal breaker, and so I still recommend this board as great for space saving and casual use.

What we do not recommend

Joseph Joseph Pop Cutting Mats: The Joseph Joseph Cutting Mats are only available in one size, and I found them to be on the small side for doing lots of prep work. I was impressed that even the light colors didn't stain and that strong scents washed off well. However, these mats did not grip the counter well, likely because they are smooth on both sides.

King Arthur Baking Company Maple Prep Board : This board felt rough and dry immediately after using it. The texture issues are the primary reason this board is not a top pick.

Made by Design Polygranite Cutting Mat Set : This set is a solid short-term option: It is inexpensive, dishwasher safe, and the black surface doesn't show stains. However, I did feel like my chef's knife stuck slightly when I pressed down hard.

Royal Craft Wood Premium Bamboo Cutting Board : My main issue with this board was that it splintered on the bottom edge after just moving it around my kitchen. The texture of the juice well was rough and felt unfinished; I was not confident juice would flow smoothly out without being absorbed.

Made by Design Acacia Wood Nonslip Cutting Board : The Made by Design board did not hold up under our testing. Every pass with the knives scarred the surface. The board was not completely level and wobbled when pushed down on two of the corners.

Lily Alig/Insider

Our cutting board testing methodology

We used the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic Kitchen Set knives to test the boards. Primarily, we cut with the Santoku Knife and the Bread Knife .

Scent retention: We diced onions and minced garlic on each board, letting them both sit for five minutes. Then, we returned to the boards, wiped off the onions and garlic with a dry cloth, and did a smell test. Afterwards, we washed the boards with soap and water, but without scrubbing, and smelled them again.

Staining: To test whether or not the boards stained easily, we chopped beets and cherries and left the pieces on the boards for five minutes. Then, we returned to the boards and noted if there were stains on their surfaces. We cleaned the boards with dish soap and water, scrubbed them with a nylon sponge, and then evaluated them again for surface changes.

Ease of use: While using the boards, we noted if they rocked, felt uneven, or moved on the counter.

Durability: After testing, we examined the boards for any obvious and long-lasting wear and tear. We'll continue to use and monitor our top picks to see how they fare over time.

How do I clean and sanitize my cutting board?

Cutting board FAQs

Sanitizing removes pathogens and microbes, while cleaning only deals with surface dirt and grime. You can sanitize both wood and plastic cutting boards with a heavily diluted bleach solution: one tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of water.

Bucknavage said that sanitizing is key to food safety when there is more potential for microbial contamination, such as preparing raw meats and poultry. "Both [plastic and wood] are sanitized essentially the same (although you may pat the wood dry with clean paper towels to remove moisture)," said Bucknavage.

In terms of cleaning, the main concern is not oversoaking the wood. Plastic cutting boards are often dishwasher safe, and even if they aren't, they can be soaked in water for cleaning because the material is non-porous. No matter the material, you should clean your cutting board with warm and soapy water after each use.

Can you cut meat on my wood cutting board?

Yes, you can cut meat on your wood cutting board. Most importantly, do not use the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables. Wood is more porous than plastic, so there is a higher risk of bacteria growth.

If you have to use the same cutting board for vegetables, prevent cross-contamination by washing it with warm water and soap after it touches raw meat.

When should you throw away a cutting board?

When your cutting board has deep grooves that hold onto food, it's time for it to go. "Bacterial retention can become an issue when boards become excessively marred from knife use over a long period of time," said Bucknavage.

How do you care for a cutting board?

Wood cutting boards will last as long, and sometimes longer, than plastic boards. The key to caring for your wood boards is food-safe mineral oil . You can find mineral oil in local pharmacies and hardware stores. The inexpensive stuff will do the trick, just make sure whatever you buy is food safe.

There is no standard frequency with which you should oil your board, but Proto recommends once every two months. "The mineral oil helps protect the cutting board; it keeps it from warping and keeps the wood from drying out." If you are using your board more than usual or you notice it feeling dry to the touch, wipe on a coating of mineral oil.

What type of wood is best for cutting boards?

For cutting boards, we mostly consider the durability or hardness of the wood. Regularly cutting and chopping on any surface leads to wear and tear, so hardwoods like walnut, acacia, and mahogany are often chosen for their durability, according to Pechenik.

However, he also pointed out that sustainability is a concern when choosing wood. Mahogany, for example, is durable and beautiful, but the majority comes from cultivating rainforests.

Maple and acacia are the two hardwoods that we tested for this guide, but we also tested two Hinoki boards, which are known for being on the softer side. That type of wood, Hinoki or pine, is best for preserving the edge on your fine knives, Pechnik said. Maple and acacia won't destroy the edge on your knife, but will dull it faster than softer wood.