Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol.

With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions.

The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning to “stick” through the Grapevine.

“Snow will be a threat through much of tonight,” the NWS said.

According to the National Weather Service, snow could fall as low as 4,500 feet by Tuesday night .

“A dusting of 2” is possible for the I-5 Grapevine,” the NWS said in a tweet.

Drivers are urged to avoid traveling during the storm.

Caltrans shared winter driving tips for those who have to drive through the area: