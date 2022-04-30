Marvel Cinematic Universe: A Complete Timeline of All the Upcoming Movies and TV Shows’ Release Dates

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding. The superhero movie franchise will just keep growing in 2022 and beyond with these highly anticipated flicks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has Marvel fans on the edge of their seats ahead of its December 17 release, and that's not just because of the rumored cast (which is widely believed to include past Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire ). With the inclusion of the multiverse, a concept first explored in both Loki and What If...? on Disney+, the film could change the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as we know it.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even confirmed that the third Spider-Man film will clear the path for some other exciting projects to be announced.

"There'll be news. There'll be various events," the Marvel boss promised Screen Rant in December 2021. "Obviously with the pandemic, the way we've announced things has changed and altered, and in some ways, that's been good, because it's kept the focus on what's next. It's kept the focus on the projects as they come out."

The lineup currently available isn't small by any means. After Spidey ( Tom Holland ) swings into theaters, Doctor Strange ( Benedict Cumberbatch ) will return to the big screen with the Multiverse of Madness . Thor ( Chris Hemsworth ) will make history as the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will show the legacy of T'Challa after actor Chadwick Boseman 's death. And those are just the 2022 movies.

Disney+ allows for more Marvel content than ever. New heroes, including Moon Knight ( Oscar Isaac ), She-Hulk ( Tatiana Maslany ), Ironheart ( Dominique Thorne ) and Ms. Marvel ( Iman Vellani ), will be introduced via miniseries on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, supporting characters such as WandaVision 's Agatha Harkness ( Kathryn Hahn ) and Hawkeye 's Maya Lopez ( Alaqua Cox ) will get their own chances to shine as leads in new spinoff shows.

There will also be some characters that are new to Marvel Studios. Disney bought 20th Century Fox, which held the rights to the X-Men, including Deadpool. Feige confirmed that Ryan Reynolds ' franchise will continue.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," he told Collider in July 2021. "It's exciting for it to have begun... A very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

That's not even all the content Marvel has announced right now, but that's why Us Weekly has this complete guide to all the MCU movie and TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond. Scroll down for release dates, titles and more info on the live-action projects: