New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning that the state could face rapidly rising rates of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, based on early data and trends in Europe, where waves of the disease have often preceded surges in the U.S. But she says she has no plans to try to enforce a statewide mask mandate that began Monday, and is leaving it up to local governments, businesses and individuals to comply.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO