Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces Proposed $300M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,313,827 shares of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price to the public of $3.45 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and to certain investors in lieu of Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,034,000 Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $3.449 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the Ordinary Shares less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 652,173 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO