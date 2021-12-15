ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces Proposed $300M Share Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $300.0 million...

