UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Daniel McKenzie upgraded Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Buy, PT $33.00. The analyst comments "Risk/reward is once again compelling for those with a 12-month horizon; upgrading to Buy (from Neutral), and reinstating a target price of $33. LUV is the industry's pricing leader, and its cost challenges in 2022 lead us to conclude SAVE, similar to other airlines, should benefit from a better pricing environment, hence our increased comfort with revenue execution. When we downgraded the stock in Feb, we cited full valuation and thus, balanced risk/reward given our outlook for SAVE to lose $1.55/share in 2021. What's changed: Valuation; Estimates that have reset sharply lower (Eg. '21/'22 cons now -$4.26/$0.29 respectively); and 2022 cost challenges at LUV that likely force it to push pricing which should benefit SAVE given its end market overlap with LUV. Separately, 3Victors AI travel analytics found shopping in early Nov underwent a super spike that has since come down on omicron, but remains well above 2019 and points to pent-up demand that will likely outstrip industry supply to SAVE's markets in 2022. Shares have bounced 15% vs a recent low, but remain 43.5% off a 52-week high, and are down 5.7% YTD on COVID variants, as well as an operational stumble in 3Q21; more below. Key risks: Another COVID variant that delays the recovery; and increased ULCC competition. We've argued that 5 ULCCs in the US are too many, but as the largest ULCC, SAVE likely participates and benefits from further consolidation."

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO