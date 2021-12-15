ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $52.00 (from $47.00). THe analyst comments "We upgrade SIX to Buy from Neutral as we see positive earnings revisions on resilient ticket pricing (up 6% in...

www.streetinsider.com

