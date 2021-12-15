ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaun Bailey quits London Assembly role as photo shows dozens at Tory HQ party

By Lamiat Sabin
 4 days ago

A former Tory mayoral candidate has quit as chair of a police and crime committee after allegations emerged that he attended a Christmas party last year when London was under tier 2 Covid restrictions.

Shaun Bailey ’s team organised the gathering in the basement of the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020.

Tier 2 restrictions meant that separate households were not allowed to mix in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Four of Mr Bailey’s campaign staffers were disciplined last week by CCHQ for holding the “raucous” event.

Since then, calls for Mr Bailey to step down had intensified.

Mr Bailey, who has yet to comment, has now quit as chair but remains a member of the committee and the London Assembly.

His resignation came shortly before The Mirror published a photograph of him and about 23 staff at a party in CCHQ with drinks and a buffet.

A spokesperson for the Greater London Authority Conservatives said Mr Bailey stepped down to prevent the “unauthorised social gathering” distracting from the committee’s work of holding Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to account.

An email from the Assembly, seen by news website MyLondon, says that City Hall Conservative leader Susan Hall AM will take over as interim chair.

Meanwhile, No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”, it has been alleged.

The Mirror reported that the quiz on 15 December – which the PM Boris Johnson helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office. London was in tier 2 at the time of this event too.

The newspaper quoted a source who said many staff were huddled by computers in their Downing Street offices, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

An image that had been published by the Sunday Mirror showed Mr Johnson flanked by colleagues – one draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat – in the No 10 library.

No 10 previously said that Downing Street staff were “often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response” during the various lockdowns, and therefore “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks”.

But the Mirror said a message sent by No 10’s head of HR on the night advised that those who had stayed behind to take part “go out the back” when they left.

A government spokesperson said: “Given there is an ongoing review, it would be inappropriate to comment while that is ongoing.”

Cabinet secretary Simon Case is set to investigate alleged gatherings or parties held in government buildings during Covid restrictions.

Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson apologises, Stratton quits as investigation launched into No 10 party

Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.Allegra Stratton who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Tell them the party’s over’: Lib Dems pay to promote Tory Christmas party photo in last by-election push

The Liberal Democrats are paying to promote a leaked Conservative Christmas party picture into the social media feeds of voters in the North Shropshire by-election.The shock image shows 24 Tories posing with drinks during an apparent festive shindig in the party’s Westminster HQ last December – when coronavirus restrictions were in place. So brazen is the bash that a buffet can be seen and guests are wearing party hats.Key within it are Shaun Bailey – the Conservative’s former London mayoral candidate – and billionaire party donor Nick CandyNow, after the picture was published by the Daily Mirror, the Lib Dems...
ELECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie reveal touching name for baby daughter

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have revealed the name of their newborn daughter - Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. During a visit to a vaccination centre in Kent this week, the prime minister confirmed the sweet moniker while Carrie shared a photo on her Instagram account. WATCH: Boris Johnson struggles...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Shaun Bailey’s old tweet about Covid restrictions comes back to haunt him in light of his Christmas party

An old tweet posted by Shaun Bailey about complying with Covid restrictions last year has come back to bite him in the bum now it has been revealed – with photographic evidence – that he and his team had a party while London was in tier 2 last December.Writing on Twitter on 20 December, days after Boris Johnson told the country that Christmas as we know it was effectively cancelled, the former Conservative mayoral candidate commiserated with Londoners about how “tough” it was, writing:Tier 4 is tough on every Londoner. My family has had to cancel plans and I’m...
FOOD & DRINKS
#London Mayor#Conservative Party#Mayor Of London#Uk#Tory Hq#Covid#Cchq#The London Assembly#Dailymirror#Conservatives#Mylondon#City Hall Conservative
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hotelier accuses Boris Johnson of 'scaring' customers

A hotelier has accused Boris Johnson of "scaring" customers away after he warned the UK faces an "Omicron tidal wave". Tina Goldfinch, who runs Smiths Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, revealed many customers were staying away after the prime minister's announcement. She has closed the hotel for the past two weeks because...
U.K.
Indy100

An analysis of just how much fun everyone was having in that Tory HQ Christmas party photo

If Boris Johnson thought addressing the nation on Sunday evening to tell us to get our booster jabs would make the country move on from Christmas Party Gate, he was sorely mistaken as yesterday the Mirror substantiated some of the allegations when they published photos of one of the... raves.The publication say 24 people attended a party organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign which took place on 14 December, was attended by Tory donor Nick Candy as well as a number of aides, and took place hours after it was announced London would soon be moving from the not...
BORIS JOHNSON
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police contacting people who attended Tory HQ Christmas party over alleged breaches of Covid laws

Police are contacting two people who attended a Christmas party at the Conservative Party headquarters over alleged breaches of coronavirus laws.The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was aware of the gathering at the building in Matthew Parker Street, Westminster, on 14 December last year.“Officers will be making contact with two people who attended in relation to alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations,” a spokesperson said. Police did not identify the two people being spoken to.Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey apologised “unreservedly” for attending the party after being shown in a photograph published by the Daily Mirror. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Furious Tory member quits after hearing Boris Johnson’s ‘barefaced lies’ about No 10 Christmas party

A furious Conservative party member has revealed she quit the party immediately after hearing Boris Johnson’s “barefaced lies” about the No 10 Christmas party.Melanie, a lifelong Tory, phoned to BBC Radio 5 Live to call for the prime minister to resign, saying: “I just cannot believe what he says anymore.”“I resigned five minutes into PMQs [prime minister’s questions], she told the show, adding – of Mr Johnson’s partial apology for the controversy – “It’s just bare faced lies.“He was there, backed into a corner. I am at the point I just think he needs to resign. I think he’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as London declares major incident and Cobra meeting to be held

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Grant Shapps’ department apologies after staff ‘drank and danced’ at party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after admitting that staff working for cabinet minister Grant Shapps held a Christmas party while strict Covid curbs were still in place last year.Government staff were “boozing and dancing” at an event in Whitehall on December 16, according to The Mirror – the same day London was moved into tier 3 restrictions.Mr Shapps’ spokesman said the transport secretary did not attend and had “absolutely no idea” the festive gathering was taking place at the departmental office.The minister’s spokesperson said: “He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

