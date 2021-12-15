Argentina inflation eases with IMF deal talks in focus

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation cooled to 2.5% in November, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, a lower-than-expected figure that could be a boon to the government as it battles to reach a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The annual rate remained high at 51.2%, the INDEC statistics agency said, while the consumer price index (CPI) was up 45.4% in the first 11 months of the year.

"November CPI benefited from low seasonal price pressures," said Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos in a note, though pointed out that core inflation rose versus October and there was lots of "repressed inflation in the system."

"Persistently high inflation remains one of the key macroeconomic challenges facing the authorities."

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of between 2.5% and 3.5% for the month, driven by food and beverage costs. The median projection was 3.1%.

The inflation data comes as Argentina, which has battled spiraling prices for years, takes aim at inflation that is also hurting countries around the region and worldwide. The high rate hurts wages and savings, and saps economic growth.

"The main problem faced in 2021 has been inflationary dynamics and it is a central aim of economic policy to attack this inflationary phenomenon," Economy Minister Martin Guzmán told lawmakers on Monday while discussing the 2022 budget.

Argentina's benchmark rate is currently at 38%, below annual inflation. A central bank source said the rate would "surely be analyzed in the light of inflation in November and the change in the devaluation rhythm that has been registered".

The grains-producing country is seeking a new IMF program to roll over some $45 billion in payments it cannot make. Its economic plans - including how to rein in inflation - are a key factor in striking an agreement.

Consulting firm Libertad y Progreso pointed out that the country was on track to end the year with inflation of around 50%.

"That's a worrying number not only because it's so high, but also because of the fact that in 2021 most of the regulated prices were frozen: gasoline, utility rates, multiple price freeze programs and the exchange rate," it said.

"Now comes the stage of relative prices corrections."

