ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Argentina inflation eases with IMF deal talks in focus

By Hernan Nessi, Walter Bianchi
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentine inflation cooled to 2.5% in November, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, a lower-than-expected figure that could be a boon to the government as it battles to reach a new debt deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The annual rate remained high at 51.2%, the INDEC statistics agency said, while the consumer price index (CPI) was up 45.4% in the first 11 months of the year.

"November CPI benefited from low seasonal price pressures," said Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos in a note, though pointed out that core inflation rose versus October and there was lots of "repressed inflation in the system."

"Persistently high inflation remains one of the key macroeconomic challenges facing the authorities."

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of between 2.5% and 3.5% for the month, driven by food and beverage costs. The median projection was 3.1%.

The inflation data comes as Argentina, which has battled spiraling prices for years, takes aim at inflation that is also hurting countries around the region and worldwide. The high rate hurts wages and savings, and saps economic growth.

"The main problem faced in 2021 has been inflationary dynamics and it is a central aim of economic policy to attack this inflationary phenomenon," Economy Minister Martin Guzmán told lawmakers on Monday while discussing the 2022 budget.

Argentina's benchmark rate is currently at 38%, below annual inflation. A central bank source said the rate would "surely be analyzed in the light of inflation in November and the change in the devaluation rhythm that has been registered".

The grains-producing country is seeking a new IMF program to roll over some $45 billion in payments it cannot make. Its economic plans - including how to rein in inflation - are a key factor in striking an agreement.

Consulting firm Libertad y Progreso pointed out that the country was on track to end the year with inflation of around 50%.

"That's a worrying number not only because it's so high, but also because of the fact that in 2021 most of the regulated prices were frozen: gasoline, utility rates, multiple price freeze programs and the exchange rate," it said.

"Now comes the stage of relative prices corrections."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC46p_0dMoDAtH00
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by Jorge Iorio ; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank

Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling recovers, investors focus on government Omicron response

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in global risk appetite pushed the British pound up against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned that further lockdown measures may be needed. A combination of fears about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, possible...
POLITICS
Reuters

Morocco's central bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 1.5%

RABAT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% on Tuesday, saying its monetary policy was accommodative and consistent with the economic outlook. The inflation forecast was revised upwards to 1.4% in 2021 and 2.1 next year, the bank...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Price Index#Core Inflation#Gas Prices#Argentine#Libertad Y Progreso
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Argentina and the IMF: still bound in a love-hate relationship

Argentina has long had a stormy relationship with the International Monetary Fund, which many in the country see unfavorably even though it has provided a credit lifeline after decades of what experts call "very poor management of public finances." Twenty years after an economic, political and social crisis that shook the country -- and was felt around the world -- Argentina is now traversing a tense financial patch, having never fully regained the confidence of world markets. With four in 10 Argentines still living in poverty, the country is anxious to avoid a replay of the 2001 debacle. Argentina finds itself struggling to refinance its latest loan -- contracted with the agency in 2018 -- amid economic recession, with yearly inflation surpassing 50 percent and with depleted monetary reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Argentina
rismedia.com

Forget COVID: Fed Pivots to Focus on Inflation Concerns

The Federal Reserve is queuing up to make more aggressive moves in the coming years, a departure from the easing-in strategy it implemented amid the pandemic to incentivize economic recovery. While Fed officials voted to hold rates near zero on Wed., Dec. 15, the latest projections are an about face...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

"Frightening" Inflation and IMF Warnings Unlikely to Sway Bank of England

UK inflation came in hotter than investors were expecting, only a day before the Bank of England meets to decide on whether or not to raise interest rates from record-low levels. CPI inflation rose from 4.2% to 5.1% year-on-year in November said the ONS on Wednesday, well ahead of the...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

IMF urges BoE to act early to combat inflation

The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bank of England to act early to curb inflation as BoE policymakers set to meet for the last time in 2021. In its annual review of the UK economy, the IMF said the BoE had a difficult job but putting off action could allow inflation to get out of hand. The BoE's monetary policy committee meets this week and will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

IMF Warns Bank of England Against Inflation Inaction Ahead of Key Vote

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bank of England to avoid "inaction bias" as it gears up for a key vote Thursday on when to hike interest rates in the face of high inflation. The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets in November by voting 7-2...
BUSINESS
FOX59

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reuters

Gold eases on strong U.S. jobs data, inflation data eyed

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday as the dollar firmed and data showed a big drop in U.S. jobless claims ahead of an inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,776.56 per ounce by 13:50 p.m. ET (1850 GMT),...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

China's consumer inflation edges up, factory gate prices ease

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer inflation rose further in November on warming demand, while factory-gate prices eased amid strengthened efforts to ensure supply, official data showed Thursday. The country's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.3 percent year on year in November, data from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares and European futures slipped on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which also kept currencies in check. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hong Kong shares extend rise as China factory inflation eases

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, gaining steam from hopes that cooling factory inflation in China could allow more room for stimulus, while property firms surged as worries around China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) eased. ** At the close of trade, the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy