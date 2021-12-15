Group Wants To Save Hawthorne Pool

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday a purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid Covid-19 tests and a plan to distribute them free to Americans who request them through a website, one of a series of new steps he'll unveil as the country faces a potentially crippling wintertime surge of infections.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury met for about five hours Monday following closing...
The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – West Virginians who spoke with Fox News said they supported Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to oppose President Biden's Build Back Better Act. "I absolutely support him," one woman told Fox News. "Nothing in that bill was going to help West Virginia. In fact, it would cost us jobs, for which we, of course, would be paying as taxpayers."
Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2004 and 2015. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement to CBS News. Noth, who...
Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to halt her office's long-running investigation into his company. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his eponymous company, claims the attorney general's two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of Trump's rights. James' office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.
President Biden came into close contact with a White House staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 several days later, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday. The staffer was in contact with Mr. Biden for about 30 minutes on Friday, during a flight from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia.
LONDON — Many in the United Kingdom are hoping to have a relatively normal Christmas this year despite the raging Covid-19 pandemic, but its most famous resident has already changed her traditional plans. Queen Elizabeth II will not spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in eastern England,...
