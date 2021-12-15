ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RR Donnelley (RRD) Acquired by Chatham for $10.85/sh Cash

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Chatham Merger Agreement") to be acquired by affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a leading private investment firm,...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Lakeview Investment Group Proposed to Acquire Tessco Technologies (TESS) for $7.50/sh Cash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company, LLC (“Lakeview”), which beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NasdaqGS: TESS) (“Tessco” or the “Company”), making it Tessco’s second largest stockholder, today announced that it has sent a letter proposing to acquire the Company for $7.50 per share in cash. The proposed transaction would represent a cash premium of 45% to Tessco’s most recent closing share price. Lakeview also requested that Tessco immediately commence a review of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The full text of the letter that was sent to Tessco’s Board of Directors on December 7, 2021 follows below:
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Entegris (ENTG) to Acquire CMC Materials (CCMP) for $6.5B in Cash and Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) and CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) today announced a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $6.5 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nisun International (NISN) Prices 19.25M Share and Warrant Offering at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through the integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 19.25 million Class A common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase Class A common shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company to be $77 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same $4.00 price per share as the common shares, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Iron Mountain (IRM) Acquires 80% of ITRenew for $725M Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the leading information management company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ITRenew, a global leader in mission critical data center lifecycle management solutions. Upon closing, Iron Mountain will acquire 80 percent of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for approximately $725 million in cash, with the remaining 20 percent acquired within three years of Close for a minimum enterprise value of $925 million. Previous investor ZMC, a leading private equity firm focused on technology, media and communications investments, will exit its position as part of this transaction.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Agree Realty (ADC) Prices 5M Share Forward Stock Offering at $68.15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $68.15 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about December 13, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Ryan David Louis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Reiterates 'Fresh Pick' on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Baird analyst Craig Kennison reiterated an Outperform rating and $85.00 price target on Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO). The firm is ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) to Buy

Citi analyst Sergio Matsumoto upgraded Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE: KOF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ For: Jun 17 Filed by: Griffith Susan Patricia

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KemPharm (KMPH) Announces $50M Share Buyback

KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

