Financial Reports

Skillsoft (SKIL) Q3 Revenues Beat

Skillsoft (NYSE:...

StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.92, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. GUIDANCE:. Jabil sees Q2 2022...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus, Offers Guidance

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported Q1 EPS of $2.78, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Worthington Industries (WOR) Tops Q2 EPS by 43c

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, $0.43 better than the analyst estimate of $1.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Misses Q3 EPS by 87c, Revenue Beats

GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.39), $0.87 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TEN Ltd (TNP) Misses Q3 EPS by 60c

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.72), $0.60 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TEN Ltd (TNP) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY growth in Semis and guided...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Further, the figure improved 13.9% on a year-over-year basis and 2.9% sequentially. Total revenues were $4.11 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. Further, the figure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 45.7% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion. Towable segment revenue grew 43.1% Y/Y to $651 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO, -0.18% shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

MU - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue beat in Q3

Investing.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.81 on revenue of 5.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.0559 on revenue of 5.22B. Trip.com ADR shares are down 28% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Accenture revenue forecast tops estimates on cloud, security services demand

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Plc forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more clients seek its cloud and security services, sending its shares up more than 10% in premarket trade. Client spending, which rebounded last fiscal year to pre-pandemic levels due to a shift to hybrid working models,...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Factors Likely to Influence Rite Aid (RAD) in Q3 Earnings

Rite Aid Corporation RAD is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 21, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.28 billion, suggesting a 2.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $6.12 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents, whereas it reported earnings of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Chewy (CHWY) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue In-Line, Offers Guidance

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.21 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28. FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

