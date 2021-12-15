Watch our Audacy Check In with Jimmy Fallon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marni Zipper, Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

Thanks to Jimmy Fallon , with a little help from Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion , our holiday playlist was just boosted with a new topical Christmas anthem. And thanks to Audacy, Jimmy checked in to chat with us all about it.

Stay festive with all your favorite classic Holiday tracks, now playing on the Santa's Songs Exclusive Station. Listen now on the Audacy app.

Earlier this month, Fallon , Megan and Grande joined forces to deliver their track “It Was A…(Masked Christmas),” Acting as a catchy PSA, the 80s inspired bop is infused with references only someone living through 2020-2021 could ever fathom. Aiming to remind everyone to get a booster shot of their vaccine of choice. So that this year’s Christmas can be better than the last.

Not used to being the interviewee, calling the whole thing “surreal,” Jimmy broke down just how the team up between he, Ari, and Meg came about.

“Check this out, here’s what happens. I was toying with the idea of making a holiday song. I wanted to do something original, something topical… I didn’t want to do another parody or a Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ type of song.” His conclusion was “to do something different for once.”

Thinking about finding the humor and “things we could laugh at about this awful pandemic,” Jimmy sifted through the potential jokes in his head that could be turned into lyrics. Like everyone trying to figure out Zoom, also you can’t forget about Wi-Fi troubles that somehow would always get solved by calling from a closet.

Then once he added a good beat to it, Jimmy felt the middle was missing a part for what he put it as, “a really good singer.” So he called his label - yeah because this is an actual single, released on a major label - and told them who his dream collab would be — none other than Ariana Grande.

Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst they reached out, but unfortunately due to Ari’s busy scheduled received no response. However, like some Christmas miracle, Jimmy received a text from the Pop superstar saying she was game, and “loved” the song and would record her part the very next day.

As Jimmy explained, “she records, does the backing vocals, and the song turns out better than anything.” After sending her the demo, on which he originally recited the rap and thought he did a pretty okay job doing so, Ariana however had some other thoughts and asked Jimmy, “Who’s gonna do the rap? Do you want me to text Meg?”

Foregoing any potential rap aspirations, Jimmy in literal shock by the suggestion obviously jumped at the chance, thinking to himself, “oh my… this is gonna be a real song.” From then it took Megan one day to record her part, making the next step the music video, which is a true piece of pandemic history, if you ask us.

While teaming up with Ariana and Megan is a dream in it of itself. Jimmy is also super in his feels by the fact that he has a song playing on the radio. “I can’t tell you how much it means to a guy that loves radio, who grew up with radio, and never thought they’d hear their voice on the radio… to have a song on the radio… it means a lot.”

For all that and a bit more Mariah Carey Queen of Christmas talk, check out Jimmy Fallon’s full Audacy Check In interview above. And if you haven’t already, or if you just want to again, check out the “It Was A…(Masked Christmas)” music video below.

