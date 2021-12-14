ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

By Elizabeth Stuart, Sarah Boxer
 1 day ago
Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university...

