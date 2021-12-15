Main Line Health Presents: Managing Your Mental Health - A Town Hall
When people suffer with mental illness or drug and alcohol abuse, it significantly impacts all aspects of their lives, including family, relationships, employment, leisure activities, and the basic satisfaction experienced from fully participating in life. Main Line Health has long been committed to serving the behavioral health needs of our community, offering comprehensive services that range from professional counseling for mood disorders, to treatment for addiction, to crisis intervention, and so much more. With in-house psychologists and counselors embedded in several primary care practices, specialized services for women at two wellness centers, inpatient and outpatient treatment centers for substance use disorders and mental health concerns, and an inpatient psychiatric unit , expert human care is close to home. For more information go to mainlinehealth.org/wellaheadphilly
