Main Line Health Presents: Managing Your Mental Health - A Town Hall

Many families are preparing to welcome their freshman college student home for the holidays. These students have been away for a whole semester learning new things, making new friends and pursuing their future as an adult. All of these new experiences and discoveries may be a lot for a young adult. They may present as worn out and withdrawn after a difficult semester of learning, activities, and living life on their own. Some parents may become concerned if their child is acting moody or uninterested in some of their favorite family traditions. They may even wonder if there is a mental health issue that is affecting their child. So how can you know what are the regular reactions of a busy teen, and what are the warning signs of something more serious?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO