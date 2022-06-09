ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 3 best men's multivitamins to stave off pesky nutrient deficiencies, backed by dietitians

By Victoria Giardina,Jason R. McKnight
Please consult with your doctor before taking a multivitamin to ensure it is the best option for you.

Multivitamins can help you meet most of the US Daily Value (DV) for essential nutrients, though you should also be eating a healthy, whole-food diet first and foremost. But considering most people in the U.S. don't eat enough nutrient-rich produce each day, multivitamins can assist in scoring more essential vitamins and minerals, said Julie Garden-Robinson, Ph.D., RD , to Insider.

While women have more specific nutritional needs — like more iron when they're menstruating — men's vitamin and mineral needs don't fluctuate much aside from age, and even then, just barely, C. Michael White, PharmD , told Insider.

Garden-Robinson added that although you'll find men's vitamins targeted at "over 50" or "active men," these are mostly unnecessary . Most high-quality multivitamins have the DV necessary for any man at any age, which is why we only have three categories in this guide.

But finding a clean multivitamin with an accurate label and complete nutritional profile isn't always easy. Multivitamins aren't regulated by the FDA — meaning no governing body confirms label accuracy or safety — so it's hard to know which are pure and effective.

Below are the three best currently available based on research and insight from medical experts about how to target an array of different nutritional needs. You'll also find more detail on who should take a multivitamin , what kind of nutrients are important , and other FAQs , at the bottom of this guide.

Find out more about how Insider Reviews tests and reviews health products .

Here are the best men's multivitamins

Best overall: NOW Adam Superior Men's Multi, $20.05 on Amazon
NOW Adam Superior Men's Multi is our top pick because it meets 100% DV for 19 vitamins you need and meets the FDA's Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Best budget: Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's Multivitamin, $17.99 on Amazon
If you're looking for a low-cost option that still gives you the majority of the nutrients you need, Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's Multivitamin is a solid solution.

Best vegan: Ritual Essential for Men, $30 on Ritual
Ritual Essential for Men is vegan, gluten, and major allergen-free,  focusing on brain health, heart health, normal immune function, and normal muscle function.

Best men's multivitamins overall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzy3n_0dMie9zK00

NOW Foods

$20.05 FROM AMAZON Originally $21.27 | Save 6%

NOW Adam Superior Men's Multi is our top pick because it meets 100% DV for 19 vitamins you need and meets the FDA's Good Manufacturing Practices.

  • Bottle count: 60 capsules; 120 capsules
  • Suggested use: Take one tablet daily with food

Pros : GMP-certified, Labdoor tested and recommended, meets 100% DV for 19 major vitamins, vegan

Cons : The soft gels are fairly large

NOW Foods has made a name for itself in recent years with its commitment to producing quality and safe supplements and vitamins. The NOW Adam Superior Men's Multi meets the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) set by the FDA (even though the governing body doesn't approve specific multivitamins). And Labdoor 's test of this formula gave the vitamin an overall B grade for safe ingredients and purity of the formula.

This supplement has at least 100% of the DV for 19 major vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and B12. And, because it contains zinc, chromium, manganese, and magnesium — all of which are essential nutrients for vegans , too.

However, that Labdoor test noted that the calcium, manganese, potassium, and zinc amounts in NOW Foods' Adam Superior Men's Multi varied by more than 10% of what the label claims. During the medical review of this piece, though, Jason R. McKnight, MD , a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine, confirmed each vitamin is still within acceptable DV ranges.

Though the soft gels are fairly large to some, the multivitamin's lab-approved tests on healthfulness and purity make it our top pick.

Best budget men's multivitamin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdx56_0dMie9zK00

Nature's Way

$17.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $25.99 | Save 31% $17.99 FROM THE VITAMIN SHOPPE Originally $22.99 | Save 22%

If you're looking for a low-cost option that still gives you the majority of the nutrients you need, Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's Multivitamin is a solid solution.

  • Bottle count: 60 tablets
  • Suggested use: Take one tablet daily with food

Pros : Affordable, nutrients are from natural sources, meets 100% DV for 19 major vitamins

Cons : No independent lab results available

Nature's Way Alive! Once Daily Men's Multivitamin is an affordable option, but price isn't everything (as noted in our supplementary FAQ ). This multivitamin also has 100% or more of the DV for 19 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, calcium, and vitamin B12.

Each tablet has 80 mg of nutrients derived from real fruits and vegetables. Overall, 12 mushroom varieties, 14 leafy greens, 12 digestive enzymes, and 22 vitamins and minerals are included in this supplement.

Though Nature's Way Alive! hasn't been tested, the company is one of the only to earn a TRU-ID certification on many of its products — an additional verification ensuring the purity of botanical ingredients at the DNA level. White said this is a distinction made that ensures what's on the label is contained in the supplement.

Best vegan men's multivitamin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjvX3_0dMie9zK00

Ritual

$30.00 FROM RITUAL

Ritual Essential for Men is vegan, gluten, and major allergen-free,  focusing on brain health, heart health, normal immune function, and normal muscle function.

  • Bottle count: 30 capsules
  • Suggested use: Take two capsules daily with or without food

Pros: Vegan, subscription model with free shipping for easy refills, free of gluten and major allergens, no artificial colorants or synthetic fillers, good for brain and heart health, infused with mint for freshness, USP-verified

Cons: Not found in stores, not yet lab tested

Because people who follow a vegan diet don't eat animal products, they have different supplementation needs. A 2016 study in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine found it was common for vegans to be deficient in vitamin B12, calcium, iron, vitamin D, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Ritual Essential for Men is 100% vegan and transparent about its supply chain of ingredients. Its mission is to "bring foundational health into focus," with its men's supplement specifically formulated to boost brain and heart health and promote normal immune and muscle function.

Aside from being completely vegan, the capsules are void of gluten and allergens. Ritual operates with a subscription model that sends a new bottle to your door each month.

Ritual was not yet tested by Consumer Labs, but it is USP-verified . This confirms it contains exactly what it lists on the label, including safe nutrient levels, no harmful substances like heavy metals and pesticides, and is suitable to be broken down and digested.

Who should consider a multivitamin

People who follow a strict diet , like vegans and vegetarians, should check nutrient levels and potential deficiencies with their doctor. Likewise, people who are underweight , elderly , who don't get enough sun exposure , or who have a chronic medical condition (like heart disease, certain cancers, diabetics, autoimmune disorders, and individuals who had gastric bypass surgery) should consider taking a multivitamin, said Uma Naidoo , MD, director of Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Most men over 50 years [of age] do not need supplements to maintain good health — only those with underlying issues with their diet, absorption of nutrients, or underlying diseases," White offered.

Moreover, Garden-Robinson notes there can be risks with over-supplementation. She and Dr. Naidoo said taking too much vitamin A may lead to liver damage, while excess calcium may increase the risk for urinary stone formation. An abundance of vitamin C can cause diarrhea and nausea, too.

What to look for & other FAQs

For more on what to look for and how to shop for a multivitamin, visit our very detailed FAQ page .

For more on what to look for and how to shop for a multivitamin, visit our very detailed FAQ page .

