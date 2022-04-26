I tried Rastelli's online meat and seafood delivery service — the steak and salmon were excellent, and I appreciate that there's no pressure to sign up for a plan

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Famous family business Rastelli's is online, so you can order beef, poultry, and seafood in bulk.

All of Rastelli's products are responsibly raised, antibiotic-free, and added-hormone-free.

We ordered from Rastelli's and loved the large selection of meat and seafood and the convenience.

When you don't want to or can't go grocery shopping for the week, it's tempting to re-open your fridge door in hopes that food will magically appear. But with an internet connection and a laptop, you have better options.

For general groceries, you can go to any number of online grocery delivery services such as FreshDirect and AmazonFresh. But if you're craving something a little more gourmet, there are even more specific delivery services.

The magic of meat delivery services like Porter Road and Snake River Farms is this: They provide curated shopping experiences, they sell high-quality and responsibly raised meat, and they're really convenient because they'll ship fresh products directly to your door.

Rastelli's is a family business that started in 1976 as a local New Jersey butcher shop. It supplied the neighboring deli and the community with quality meat, eventually expanding into poultry and seafood and distributing its food products worldwide. If you live in New Jersey, you can shop in person at its gourmet markets, Rastelli Market Fresh. But if you don't, you can still cook and enjoy meat, poultry, and seafood from this storied brand.

How to order from Rastelli's

On its website, Rastelli's offers various proteins made up of 12 to 24 servings of steak, chicken, shrimp, salmon, and more. If you choose to subscribe, you'll save a little money (5%), and there are various shipment-frequency options so your freezer won't get overcrowded.

All of Rastelli's animals are responsibly raised, antibiotic-free, and added-hormone-free. The seafood is wild-caught.

Review of Rastelli's

Your order is packed in an insulated box with dry ice. From there, you can store them in your freezer and fridge until they're ready to cook. We tried chicken, salmon, and steaks from Rastelli's and were happy with the experience on all fronts, from convenience to taste.

The steaks were juicy, flavorful, and easy to cook, while the salmon came out perfectly flaky and moist. We thought the taste of the chicken breast was comparable to similar versions we've tried from stores, but we did appreciate that we could have antibiotic-free and organic options delivered right to us.

The bulk design means that as long as you have adequate fridge space, you'll always have a protein waiting for you when you get home from work or school.

The bottom line

If you have a busy schedule, you know that any subtle automation of a routine can help make life much less stressful. Ultimately, the Rastelli's experience was as much about the quality of the food as it was about the pure and simple convenience of the service.