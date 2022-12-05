ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Social Security Benefits: What Will (and Won’t) Get Taxed From Your Monthly Check

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqqUH_0dMeHcq700

According to the IRS, your Social Security benefits may be taxable if the total of one-half of your benefits plus all of your other income is greater than the threshold amount for your filing status. Other income includes pensions, wages, interest, dividends and capital gains. Social Security benefits include monthly retirement, survivor and disability benefits .

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
Learn More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The thresholds are:

  • $25,000 if you’re single, head of household or qualifying widow(er)
  • $25,000 if you’re married filing separately and lived apart from your spouse for the entire year
  • $32,000 if you’re married filing jointly
  • $0 if you’re married filing separately and you lived with your spouse at any time during the tax year

You’ll be taxed on 50% of your Social Security benefits if your income is between $25,000 and $34,000 for an individual or $32,000 and $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly. You’ll be taxed on 85% of your Social Security benefits if your income is more than $34,000 for an individual or $44,000 if you’re married filing jointly. You’ll be taxed on all your benefits if you’re married and file a separate return.

See: From Gen Z to Boomers — A Generati o nal Guide to Social Security
Find: 7 Reasons You Might Not Receive Social Security Benefits

The Social Security Administration estimates that about 56% of Social Security recipients owe income taxes on their benefits, AARP reports, but recipients will never have to pay taxes on more than 85% of their Social Security benefits.

AARP added that while this relates to federal taxes, these thirteen states tax Social Security benefits to varying degrees and may have their own deductions and exemptions based on age or income: Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Rhode Island, North Dakota, Vermont, Utah and West Virginia.

If your child receives Social Security dependent or survivor benefits, those payments don’t count towards your taxable income. Supplemental Security Income payments are also not taxable.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Benefits: What Will (and Won’t) Get Taxed From Your Monthly Check

Comments / 33

tobbey
12-14

Why do we have to be taxed on our social security if we work. What we get from social security doesn’t pay all my bills and our essentials. We as senior citizens should enjoy our golden years, instead of working that is ridiculous. They need to change that it’s hurting us as senior citizens trying to make ends meet 😡😡

Reply(16)
19
Donld Schuld
12-17

Everybody that has paid into Social Security has ALREADY BEEN TAXED, so how can you LEGALLY Double Tax people ? I believe there's already an existing Law that makes Double Taxation ILLEGAL.

Reply
5
Lope Parumog Jr.
12-16

It shouldn't be tax at all folk's..What's wrong with those people's running the government..

Reply
10
Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
223K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy