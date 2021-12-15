Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains

Let it snow! A winter storm has brought rare snow to several peaks in the Bay Area.

The dusting of snow has been spotted on Mount Diablo, Chews Ridge, Palo Escrito, and Mount Saint Helena, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoy it while it lasts! The snow is minimal and not expected to last long.

If you're looking for thicker snow, you'll find it in the Sierra where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

If you're heading to Tahoe, be sure to check your route before you leave. Some highways are closed and some have chain requirements. Caltrans is telling drivers to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel.