ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. government may request more COVID-19 testing funds

By Ahmed Aboulenein
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FJIg_0dMe7kI600
People wait in line to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration may request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said on Tuesday.

The department has $10 billion left in federal relief funds for testing from the $50 billion made available by Congress back in March, but might need more, Becerra said at a meeting with reporters.

"Are we going to have more than $10 billion worth of needs and costs? (With) COVID, especially regarding testing, there's a strong chance we will, depending on, again, where Omicron takes us," he said.

Becerra said eventual need would depend on the impact of Omicron.

"If we have Omicron the way we have Delta? You can sort of see where this goes. The president said we've got to just stay ahead of this. So we don't want to be asking Congress for money after we know we need it," he said.

"How do you telegraph something like that? When you don't yet know what Omicron does? But our folks are trying to crunch that, we're trying to make all these different projections right now."

As part of Biden's strategy to fight the Omicron and Delta variants over the winter, the government is requiring private health insurers to reimburse their 150 million customers for the cost of over-the-counter and at-home COVID-19 tests starting in January. The government will not reimburse the insurers, a White House official said. read more

The United States will purchase more antiviral treatments in the coming months to address the spread of Omicron, Becerra said, adding that details will be announced soon.

"In terms of therapeutics ... we are beefing up," he said. "We're trying to see what Omicron does in terms of these different therapeutics and what could work, and we are ginning up, we're preparing. Stay tuned for announcements on where we will go, and it's all being dialed as we speak."

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated as Christmas nears

As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to stress in a speech the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from the wave of infections tied to the new omicron variant.The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather while the variant quickly spreads. Scientists don't yet know whether omicron causes more serious disease, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death.In a preview of Biden's speech Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Reuters

U.S. mulls reducing COVID quarantine time amid Omicron surge

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health authorities are considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant tears across the country, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. A spike in COVID-19 cases is alarming public health officials...
U.S. POLITICS
Union Leader

U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for workplaces

A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a federal government rule that covers 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid 19 Testing#Omicron#Covid#White House
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Russia confirms 41 Omicron cases, says over 70 mln vaccinated

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia has confirmed 41 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog, told a government meeting on Tuesday. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the same meeting that more than 70 million Russians have received two doses of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Texas building its own 'wall' on Mexico border: governor

Texas has begun building its own "wall" of huge steel bars on the border with Mexico, its Republican governor Greg Abbott said Saturday, accusing President Joe Biden of not doing enough to stop illegal immigration. Such a wall "is needed for one single reason, and that's because the Biden administration has failed to do its job," he said from Rio Grande City, speaking in front of a crane and steel bars. 
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy