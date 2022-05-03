All the Latin Tours Announced for 2022 (Updating)

Click here to read the full article.

Injecting a much-needed boost of confidence in the live market — which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic-imposed shutdowns — many artists began to hit the road in 2021, including Karol G, Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, and Maluma, who became the first artist to announce a major arena tour post-quarantine.

The global coronavirus pandemic is still an ongoing health crisis, but Latin acts are looking to jumpstart the live industry with sporadic tour dates across the country. With the live industry re-opening, many more artists have announced their treks for 2022, such as Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez.

Below is an updating list of concerts announced by Latin acts in 2022:

Bomba Estero

The Colombian group has announced their 2022 Deja World Tour with 33 confirmed dates around the globe, where they will perform in Mexico City’s Pepsi Center, Los Angeles’ Palladium, London’s Somerset House, and Paris’ Bataclan, to name a few. The “Deja” trek marks their first tour since the release of their GRAMMY-nominated album of the same name. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 6, via Ticketmaster. See complete dates and venues below:

Kany Garcia

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has unveiled her Kany USA Tour 2022, produced by Live Nation. The eight-city tour kicks off Aug. 26 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, making stops across San Francisco, Charlotte, San Antonio, and more before wrapping on Sept. 10 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center in Texas. “Beautiful family! We keep adding dates; now it’s up to the United States,” shared the singer on her social media. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 6, via LiveNation.com .

Fri Aug 26– Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sat Aug 27– Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Aug 28 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s

Thu Sep 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Sep 02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Sat Sept 03 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri Sep 09 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts Center

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kany Garcia (@kanygarcia)

Silvestre Dangond

Loud and Live revealed dates for Silvestre Dangond’s eight-city tour for the summer. Kicking off July 15 at Toronto’s Rebel, the Colombian vallenato star will visit fans in Orlando, New York, and more before wrapping on July 30 (Colombia’s Independence Day) in Chicago. “It is always a pleasure to bring this great artist closer to an audience eager to enjoy him live,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of the production company Loud and Live. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6, via www.silvestretour2022.com .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Loud And Live Entertainment (@loudliveentertainment)

Jessi Uribe

Jessi Uribe, one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch, is visiting the U.S. with his La Conquista Tour produced by Wakamba Entertainment and MTW Live. Joined by artist and girlfriend Paola Jara, Uribe is set to perform at six theaters in Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, to name a few, taking his musica popular (Colombia’s twist to Regional Mexican music) to his faithful fans. See the full dates and venues below:

July 15th — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

July 16th — Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

July 17th — Orlando, FL @ Fairgrounds

July 22nd — Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 23rd — New Jersey @ Prudencial Center

July 24th — Los Angeles @ CA, Novo Theatre

Carin Leon

Carin Leon officially announced he’s hitting the road this year with his Pistiembre Todo El Año Tour. Though he’s yet to reveal the full U.S. dates and venues, the Mexican artist did not hesitate to share the exciting news with fans. “My people from the United States, I am very happy to announce that our visas have been approved and the best of all is that you will be able to enjoy my new show, now with my entire band.” Carin kicks off his U.S. tour the weekend of April 30th in El Paso, Texas, and Phoenix.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴄᴀʀɪɴ ʟᴇóɴ (@carinleonoficial)

Juanes

The Colombian star unveiled tour date for his summer tour in Europe, which is set to kick off June 30 in Spain. During his Origen Tour Europa, Juanes will visit Switzerland, Germany, France and wrap up July 20 in the United Kingdom. The trek is an “immersive journey” through all the hits of his past, combined with “captivating” performances of the songs from his Grammy-winning album Origen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JUANES (@juanes)

Alejandro Fernández

Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer Alejandro Fernández announced a limited run of six dates in the U.S. in celebration of Mexican Independence ( Fiestas Patrias ). Dubbed Amor Y Patria, the shows will mark his return to the U.S. following the passing of his father Vicente Fernández. See the dates below:

Sept. 9 – Tucson @ AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol

Sept. 10 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Sept. 11 – Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino

Sept. 15 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Arena (Alex Fernández)

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Arena (Alex Fernández)

Sept. 18 – Pico Rivera, Calif. @ Pico Rivera Sports Arena

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alejandro Fernández (@alexoficial)

Pepe Aguilar

Now in its third year, Pepe Aguilar’s Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour has added three new fall dates to his 2022 run, which will mark his return to stages in the U.S. later this year. The new dates include Sept. 3 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 7 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., and Oct. 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Purchase and see the complete list of tour dates here .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pepe Aguilar 🇲🇽 (@pepeaguilar_oficial)

Wisin y Yandel

La Ultima Mision (the final mission) will celebrate the 20th year anniversary of the Puerto Rican duo behind timeless reggaeton hits including “Me Estas Tentando,” “Llame Pa’ Verte,” “Algo Me Gusta de Ti,” and their personal favorites “Rakata” (Yandel) and “Pam Pam” (Wisin). Presented by Live Nation, La Ultima Mision has more than 25 confirmed dates kicking off Sept. 30 at the FTX Arena in Miami. Wisin y Yandel will then visit key cities such as New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up with a historic 13-date trek at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.com and www.livenation.com .

September 30, 2022 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

October 1, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

October 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

October 8, 2022 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

October 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 15, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

October 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum

October 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

October 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 27, 2022 –Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

November 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

November 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

November 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

November 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

November 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

November 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

November 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ Arena

December 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Prince Royce

Produced by Loud and Live, the 11-date tour will kick off Sept. 16 in Miami and take Royce’s “Classic Tour” across the U.S., visiting major markets such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Santa Barbara, Calif., in October. This will be the singer-songwriter’s first tour since the pandemic shutdown, which halted his Alter Ego Tour in March 2020. See dates below:

Sept. 16 — Miami — FTX Arena

Sept. 17 — Orlando — Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sept. 18 — Atlanta — The Eastern

Sept. 22 — Dallas TX — Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sept. 23 — Houston — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 25 — Chicago — Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 1 — New York — United Palace

Oct. 2 — Washington D.C. — DAR Constitution Hall

Oct. 7 — Los Angeles — Microsoft Theater

Oct. 8 — San Jose, Calif. — San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 9 — Santa Barbara, Calif. — The Arlington Theater

Gloria Trevi

Trevi’s Isla Divina tour, produced by Live Nation, Great Talent Entertainment, and Latino Live, has 40 confirmed U.S. dates, kicking off Aug. 13 at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Trevi will then make pitstops in key cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and many more, before wrapping up with two dates in December at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The more than two-hour show consists of nearly 15 different outfit changes, 25 of Trevi’s biggest hits, a colorful stage setting, dancers, and a world that transforms from an apocalypse into an ideal island.

Check out the complete list of dates here.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has announced an ambitious 29-date stadium tour for 2022. Promoted by Live Nation and CMN, Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour is set to kick off Aug. 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando and will make 15 U.S. stops, including Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Fenway Park in Boston.

In the U.S., Bunny will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest on two dates, including the final show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Sept. 30. Tickets will go on pre-sale Wednesday (Jan. 26) at 12 p.m. via worldshottesttour.com , and goes on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28, also at 12 p.m.

Check out the complete list of dates here .

Camilo

Dubbed the Camilo Tour 2022 and produced by Loud and Live, the 23-date jaunt will take the singer-songwriter across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada with stops in cities such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and San Juan. Tickets are now available at Camilo Tour2022.com .

“My heart is filled with joy, and I’m so proud of this tour that we’re about to experience,” said Camilo in a statement about his upcoming performances, which include stops in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23. “While I write this, my heart races as I imagine being together again. La Tribu has grown.”

Carla Morrison

Carla Morrison fans rejoice! The Mexican singer-songwriter announced she’s dropping a new album titled El Renacimiento on April 29 and, to support and celebrate the project, she’s hitting the road with a U.S. tour under the same name. Morrison’s tour kicks off May 12 at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and wraps on June 24 in Santa Cruz, Calif. She will visit other major cities such as Austin, Phoenix, and Houston.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carla Morrison (@carlamorrison)

Elefante & Inspector

Alt rock bands Elefante and Inspector are teaming up for a joint tour across the U.S. The 17-date trek is set to kick off on Jan. 27 in Glendale, Calif., with stops in major cities including Chicago, Miami, and Atlanta. The Elefante and Inspector tour will wrap up in Tampa, Fla., in March. Tickets are now on sale here .

Gera MX

Mexican artist Gera MX announced his 444 Tour . Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour is set to kick off May 15 in Atlanta and will make stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Seattle on July 8. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com .

Intocable

Norteño band Intocable will hit the road with their Modus Operandi North American tour set to kick off June 2 in Portland. The group will travel across the U.S. visiting cities such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with additional dates to be announced soon. For ticket info, visit grupointocable.com .

Los Enanitos Verdes

Argentina’s Enanitos Verdes have announced 18 shows across the U.S. for their 2022 tour. Produced by Frias Entertainment and Live Nation, the 17-city trek will take the iconic ‘80s and ‘90s pop-rock band to venues such as the new Los Angeles YouTube Theater, San Francisco’s Masonic Theater, The Rosemont Theater in Chicago, and Miami’s iconic Fillmore Theater. The tour kicks off on July 6 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, Calif., making stops across the U.S. in Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Orlando at House of Blues on Aug. 13.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com .

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo’s spring is quite booked, with more than 30 confirmed dates in the U.S., Mexico, and Europe. The indie artist kicks off his Desvelado Tour on April 6 at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Ore., and is slated to wrap on June 16 in London’s KOKO. During his trek, Apollo will visit Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Mexico City, and Madrid, to name a few cities. He will also perform at Coachella and have artist Deb Never join him on the entire tour. See full dates below. For tickets, click here .

Hombres G

The Spanish rock band kicks off a 17-city trek on March 4 in San Diego, and wraps up with a two-night event in June in Miami. Known for timeless Latin rock hits such as “Devuelveme a mi Chica,” “Te Quiero,” and “Venezia,” the 1980s band will also make pit stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and New York, among other key cities. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Jan. 21 via www.ticketmaster.com . See full dates and cities below:

Mar 04 – San Diego @ SOMA

Mar 05 – Los Angeles @ YouTube Theatre

Mar 09 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues

Mar 16 – Portland @ Roseland Theater

Mar 17 – Seattle @ Moore Theatre

Mar 24 – Sacramento @ Ace of Spades

Mar 26 – San Francisco @ The Masonic

Jun 04 – El Paso @ Plaza Theatre

Jun 07 – Dallas @ House of Blues

Jun 08 – Houston @ House of Blues

Jun 11 – San Antonio @ The Aztec

Jun 12 – McAllen @ McAllen Performing Arts

Jun 15 – Chicago @ House of Blues

Jun 16 – Chicago @ House of Blues

Jun 18 – New York @ HK Hall

Jun 19 – New York @ HK Hall

Jun 21 – Silver Spring @ The Fillmore

Jun 23 – Orlando @ House of Blues

Jun 24 – Miami @ Fillmore

Jun 25 – Miami @ Fillmore

Santa Fe Klan & C-Kan

Two of Mexico’s biggest hip-hop stars — Santa Fe Klan and C-Kan — announced their joint U.S. tour, marking Santa Fe’s touring debut in the states. The nine-city trek, produced by Live Nation, kicks off March 11 at The Aztec in San Antonio, Texas, and will make pit stops in Houston and Los Angeles, to name a few, before wrapping on March 27 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 14, via Ticketmaster.com . See the complete dates below:

Sebastian Yatra

When Yatra announced the 2022 release date of his new studio album, he also unveiled the first leg of his world tour. Both dubbed “Dharma,” which means to accept reality, Yatra will perform some of his biggest hits such as “Tacones Rojos,” “Robarte Un Beso,” “Traicionera,” “TBT,” “Chica Ideal,” and “Pareja del Año.” The tour kicks off on Feb. 23, 2022, at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico, followed by more dates across Mexico and Spain. For tickets and more information, visit www.sebastianyatra.com .

Angela Aguilar

At the 2021 Latin Grammys press room, Angela Aguilar revealed that she will soon embark on her first-ever solo headlining tour. Coined the Mexicana Enamorada tour (produced by Live Nation), the rising Regional Mexican star kicks off her 12-city trek on March 18, 2022, at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and wraps on April 24 in Chicago. She will visit fans in Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas, to name a few cities. “ Angelitxs, I’m very excited to share the U.S. dates of my new 2022 tour,” she expressed on social media. Tickets are already on sale at ticketmaster.com .

Jhay Cortez

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, known for hits like “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny, “Fiel” with Wisin, and “No Me Conoce” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, unveiled tour dates for his U.S. trek set to kick off April 1, 2022, at The Warfield in San Francisco and will make stops in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York. Tickets are already available at www.ticketmaster.com .

Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives returns to touring with his “Despues de Todo… Vives” tour kicking off Dec. 3 at the FTX Arena (formerly known as the AmericanAirlines Arena) in Miami. The Latin Grammy-winning, Colombian superstar will then visit fans in the U.S. and Canada throughout the first few months of 2022. “After everything we have been through, returning to North America, to so many beloved places, to see unforgettable friends and special audiences again, makes this truly a historic moment for me,” Vives expressed in a statement. The highly awaited tour, produced by Loud And Live, will make pit stops in Seattle, Houston, Toronto, Boston, and more cities. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and AXS .

Editor’s Note: On Wednesday (Jan. 5), the Colombian star announced that his Después de todo … Vives tour, which kicked off in December and was set to pick up Jan. 13 in Seattle, was postponed until further notice.

Jesse y Joy

Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning siblings Jesse y Joy are returning to touring, announcing today their Cliches world tour slated for 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-dates tour will kick off March 4 in Puerto Rico’s Coca Cola Music Hall and wrap up on April 10 in Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at Indio, Calif. Cliches, which marks their first tour in nearly three years, will also make pit stops in key U.S. cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Houston. Tickets are on sale now. For ticket sales and more information, click here .

Pedro Capo

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is hitting the road in 2022 with an 11-date tour across the U.S. Capo kicks off his tour at the emblematic Coliseo de Puerto Rico on May 7 and will visit New York, Boston, Dallas, and other cities before wrapping up on June 4 at the Fillmore in Miami Beach. For ticket information, visit pedrocapomusica.com .

Jay Wheeler

Jay Wheeler, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise and 2021 Latin Grammy nominee, will kick off his U.S. tour on Nov. 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and is slated to wrap up on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live in Orland, Fla. “We’re going on tour!! Thank you for so much, family,” the Puerto Rican artist expressed on social media. With more than 40 cities confirmed, tickets for La Voz Favorite Tour , presented by Elite Media & Marketing (EMM), will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 16 via www. Jay WheelerMusic.com or www.EMM360.com . More dates and cities are expected to be announced.