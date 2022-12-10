ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Through the Indulgent Holiday Season With This Regulating Supplement

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

We like to stay relatively healthy when it comes to our diets — with the standard cheat day or two each week, of course. But naturally, the time that we really like to indulge is during the holidays ! It almost feels like a reward at the end of every year. If you're going home to spend time with family, that undoubtedly means home-cooked meals and desserts galore — and who wants to be evaluating nutritional facts while feasting?

That being said, being mindful is still important. There are ways to balance it all! You may not be used to eating as much delectable delicacies during the year, which is why we love regulating our diets with the help of Flatter Me !

Flatter Me™ HUM Nutrition
Get the Flatter Me™ daily dietary supplement for $26 from HUM Nutrition!

We want to be clear — this dietary supplement isn't a magical pill that will reverse the effects of anything you eat. It's merely a way to aid your digestion and keep things regulated. We know that consuming a lot of rich foods can lead to uncomfortable bloating, which is where Flatter Me can seriously help Us all out if used correctly!

This supplement contains 18 different enzymes that may help break down foods better and more efficiently — including proteins, carbs and lactose, among others. Many of the foods that we enjoy during the holidays are harder to break down in the digestive system, which can possibly cause it to back up. But adding this supplement into the mix may help to alleviate that issue! This is a fully vegan supplement, so all of the ingredients are derived from natural sources. You can also check out a full breakdown of the active enzymes that are packed into each dose and discover where they come from if you're a bit apprehensive about giving the product a try. The transparency that you get here is impeccable!

Flatter Me™ HUM Nutrition
Get the Flatter Me™ daily dietary supplement for $26 from HUM Nutrition!

All you have to do is take one of these capsules before your big meals, but no more than twice per day. Each bottle contains a full 30-day supply, which you can extend past one month if you don't have more than one fabulous feast. Basically, it's an incredible value! You might even find that this supplement may be beneficial well past the holidays. Plenty of people incorporate it into their daily routines! If you've ever experienced digestive issues, this might be your saving grace .

See it: Get the Flatter Me™ daily dietary supplement for $26 from HUM Nutrition!

